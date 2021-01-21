Justin Fields Signs with Agent, Begins Training in Los Angeles for NFL Future

Fields was flagged down at LAX by TMZ Sports and answered a few questions about his immediate future.

After a little down time at the end of the Ohio State season, Justin Fields is ramping up his preparations for the NFL Draft and life beyond Columbus.

Fields and the Buckeyes traveled back to central Ohio nine days ago after falling short of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Miami on January 11.

After announcing his intention to forgo his senior season, Fields is ready to start training for his future.

TMZ Sports caught up with Fields at Los Angeles International Airport after he landed out west and asked him a slew of questions, including who he was training with, what his draft party plans were, what he thinks about Urban Meyer's new job in Jacksonville and if he's the best player available in the draft. He revealed on the video that he had flown to California in order to train for the draft with other college prospects.

You can watch the entire video in the Tweet below.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Fields now has an agent. He has signed with Athletes First and agent David Mulugheta.

Fields finished his college career with 5,701 passing yards, 67 touchdown passes and only nine interceptions. He also ran for 1,133 yards and 19 touchdowns on 260 carries. He earned two Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year awards as well as first-team All-Big Ten honors. He was also a second-team All-American and Heisman finalist in 2019.

Despite the fact that the NFL Scouting Combine has been cancelled because of the CoVID-19 pandemic, universities across the country are still going to host Pro Days. There is no official word yet on what Ohio State's plans are for a Pro Day this spring (they typically have one) or which players would participate in it.

