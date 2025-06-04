Former Ohio State Football Star TreVeyon Henderson Reveals Heartfelt Reason For Wearing No. 32
Running back TreVeyon Henderson was nothing short of a beast for Ohio State during his tenure. He played in 10 or more games in 3 of his 4 seasons with the team and amassed 1,000 or more yards twice for the team, leading the Big Ten in yards per attempt in both years.
He also had 10 or more touchdowns in 3 of his 4 seasons. He was a big threat for opposing defenses for his running ability and his dual-threat catching ability. Henderson had 3 seasons with 220 or more receiving yards while averaging 10 or more yards per reception in each of those season.
At Ohio State, Henderson finished his career with 3,761 rushing yards and 42 rushing TDs while hauling in 6 receiving TDs for 853 yards.
He cemented his name as a Buckeyes legend with the 2024 National Championship and was drafted in the second round with the 38th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
During his time at Ohio State, Henderson wore the No. 32 and has decided to rep the same digits at the next level.
He recently explained his decision for wearing the number: "I've been wearing No. 32 pretty much since little league... my grandad, he was a great running back, and he used to wear No. 32. He passed away and so I wear it to carry on his legacy and make my mom proud."
Henderson went on to state just how meaningful it was to not only wear the number but to do so while winning a National Championship: "Last year, wearing the National Championship, in his No. 32, that is my favorite memory."
Henderson was a leading charge in the National Championship run and played a major part in lifting the overall team culture. Even with the remarks around something like his jersey number, we can get a better look at the reason he was able to lead so well. With all of his accomplishments, past and present, Henderson still looks at the number as his granddad's.