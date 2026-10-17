Heisman Favorite Jeremiah Smith Embraces LeBron James Comparisons

Few college football players arrive with the kind of hype that followed Jeremiah Smith to Columbus. Fewer still live up to it.

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ wide receiver has done both, and now, as he builds a case for the Heisman Trophy, he is drawing comparisons to one of the most accomplished athletes of his generation: LeBron James.

Rather than shy away from the comparison, Smith is leaning into it with gratitude and ambition.

A Compliment That Carries Weight

“It’s a blessing being compared to somebody that’s been doing it for over two decades at a very high level,” Smith told Nick Hamilton of Nitecast Media.

The parallel is easy to see. James entered the NBA as a teenage phenom carrying enormous expectations and spent more than 20 years exceeding them. Smith arrived at Ohio State as the nation’s top recruit and immediately looked like a professional among college players. Smith pointed out that James is still competing at the highest level, calling his longevity “truly something special.”

For a young athlete, being linked to a player defined by both dominance and durability is high praise. Smith treats it less as a label he has earned and more as a standard he is chasing.

Setting the Bar at the Top

“But like I said, I’m trying to get to that level as well,” Smith said. “So yeah, it’s truly a blessing.”

That mindset fits the way Smith has approached his career from the start. As a true freshman in 2024, he caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, setting Ohio State freshman records and helping the Buckeyes win a national championship. Many players would treat a debut like that as a peak. Smith treated it as a starting point.

His blend of size, speed, body control and reliable hands has made him a nightmare for defensive coordinators and a regular presence on highlight reels. That production has pushed him into the Heisman conversation, a rare space for a wide receiver in an award usually dominated by quarterbacks.

Leaving the Jersey Better

What stands out most in Smith’s comments is not his talent but his perspective on legacy. He sees the greats as caretakers of something larger than themselves.

“That’s what all the greats did: Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant. That’s what LeBron James is doing,” Smith said. “That’s what I’m trying to do, trying to leave the jersey better than what I found it.”

Ohio State has a proud tradition of elite receivers, from Cris Carter and David Boston to Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka, Terry McLaurin, Michael Thomas, and Marvin Harrison Jr. Smith is not simply trying to join that list. He wants to raise the standard for whoever comes next.

The Road Ahead

Comparisons to LeBron James come with pressure, but Smith appears built to handle it. He speaks with humility about the honor while making clear his goals have no ceiling.

If he keeps producing at his current pace, the Heisman Trophy may only be the first major milestone. For Smith, the real measure will be what he leaves behind and whether the next player to wear the scarlet and gray finds the jersey a little heavier with expectation because of him.