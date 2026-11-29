What can't Jeremiah Smith do for this Buckeyes team?

Every single time he is asked to do something for this team, he delivers in spectacular fashion. The writing was on the wall from the moment he arrived on campus, and he has not disappointed the fans one bit.

He broke record after record this season, but winning The Game was the icing on the cake for his legacy at Ohio State.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a first down against Michigan during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeremiah Smith added to his impressive list of records this season on Saturday by surpassing Terry Glenn’s single-season record for touchdowns at Ohio State with an impressive 18. He also broke the Big Ten single-season touchdown record, now holding both records with a total of 20 touchdowns.

On the game Smith finished with eight catches for 90 yards and the three scores.

Ohio State dismantled their rivals 45-0 with the offense going for 484 total yards of offense, and Bo Jackson, who had 24 carries for 174 yards and three scores.

Jeremiah Smith was the difference maker in this game, getting open when needed to, as he always does, and the play of the game was when he got called for an offensive pass interference after scoring, then the next play scored anyway.

Jeremiah Smith finishes the regular season with 94 REC, 1,572 YDS and 20 TDs after dominating Michigan.



8 REC, 90 REC YDS, 3 TD vs Michigan.



At this point, it's hard to imagine anyone other than Smith taking home the Heisman Trophy. https://t.co/YZ560HEcQP pic.twitter.com/GzKAUij5q3 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 28, 2026

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The Heisman Trophy is something that Smith has been in the talks about getting for a majority of the season and rightfully so.

He finished his career at Ohio State with 257 catches for 4,130 yards and 47 touchdowns, to go along with all of these records he broke.

Big Ten Conference Records:

Career Receiving Yards. 4,130 yards, and became the first Big Ten receiver to reach 4,000 career yards.

4,130 yards, and became the first Big Ten receiver to reach 4,000 career yards. Career Receiving Touchdowns. 47 touchdowns

47 touchdowns Single-Season Receiving Touchdowns. 20 touchdowns

20 touchdowns Career 100-Yard Receiving Games. 18 games

Ohio State Program Records:

Career Receptions. 257 catches

257 catches Career Receiving Yards. 4,130 yards

4,130 yards Career Receiving Touchdowns. 47 touchdowns

47 touchdowns Single-Season Receiving Touchdowns. 20 touchdowns

20 touchdowns Single-Game Receiving Touchdowns (Tied). 4 touchdowns

4 touchdowns Career Receptions Per Game. 6.3 catches per game across 41 games.

6.3 catches per game across 41 games. Career 100-Yard Receiving Games. 18 games

18 games All-Freshman Receiving Records (2024). Broke Cris Carter's 40-year old marks in receptions (76), receiving yards (1,315), and receiving touchdowns (15)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 28, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He was one of the keys to the game for the Buckeyes to win, and he did show up and show out in his last game at The Shoe.

The Heisman could be going to Jeremiah Smith, and if he does not, what an outstanding career he has had for the Scarlet and Gray.

Up next for Smith will most likely be the NFL and continuing to make his Ohio State fans proud.