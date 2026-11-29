A year ago, Jeremiah Smith spent his 20th birthday catching a touchdown at Michigan. This year, he got the celebration started a day early.

Smith turned 21 on Sunday, a day after scoring three touchdowns in Ohio State’s 45–0 win over the Wolverines. If Saturday was his last game in scarlet and gray, it’s hard to imagine a better ending. It took two remarkable catches on back-to-back plays to get there.

First, Smith juggled the ball in the end zone and held on for what appeared to be his third touchdown. An offensive pass interference penalty erased it. On the next snap, facing fourth-and-13 from the Michigan 30, the Buckeyes called a play they’d put in on Friday. Freshman quarterback Luke Fahey went right back to Smith, who came down with another touchdown catch. This one counted.

“Everybody in the whole country knew it was going there, and he wasn’t going to get denied,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.

Smith had already broken Terry Glenn’s Ohio State single-season record of 17 touchdown catches earlier in the game. The last catch gave him 20, breaking the Big Ten record of 19 that Michigan’s Desmond Howard set during his Heisman-winning season in 1991.

Smith struck the Heisman pose, his teammates mobbed him and the Horseshoe had one more reason to roar.

Day said the Buckeyes wanted to give Smith a shot at the record

“We felt like we owed it to him,” Day said.

Asked where those final plays ranked among his Ohio State memories, Smith started with “top five for sure.” Then he gave it a little more thought.

“Nothing’s better than beating the Team Up North,” Smith said. “It’s top five for sure, but probably gonna be one once I look back at everything.”

Of all the great wide receivers who have come through Columbus, perhaps none has been as sensational from day one as Jeremiah Smith. He broke Cris Carter’s Ohio State freshman records for catches, receiving yards and touchdown catches on his way to a national championship. He caught five touchdown passes in that College Football Playoff run alone.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

At 21, Smith already owns the Ohio State and Big Ten career records for receiving yards (4,130), touchdown catches (47) and 100-yard receiving games (19). He’s the first Buckeye with three 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Saturday was his ninth straight game with a touchdown catch, tying another school record held by Glenn. He finished the regular season with 94 catches for 1,572 yards and 20 touchdowns.

When a reporter asked if he was the best player in Ohio State history, Smith brought up Archie Griffin and his two Heismans.

“I don’t want [any] fans mad at me,” he said.

Smith was more direct when asked if he should win the Heisman this year

“Yes,” he said. “That’s the answer.”

Day put it just as plainly.

“There’s no question that Jeremiah Smith is the best player in college football,” he said. “I don’t think it’s even close.”

Smith heads into the December 12th ceremony in New York as the overwhelming favorite to become Ohio State’s first Heisman winner since Troy Smith in 2006.

Smith said he hasn’t decided whether he’ll play in Ohio State’s bowl game. If he enters April’s NFL draft, he’s widely projected to go in the top two, with ESPN’s Jordan Reid projecting him No. 1 overall. That 30-yard touchdown against Michigan may wind up being his final catch in scarlet and gray.

Smith called it “something that I will remember forever.” So will plenty of people who were there.

Happy 21st, Jeremiah. Buckeye fans got his present a day early.