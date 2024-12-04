Here’s Where Ohio State Ranks In The CFP Rankings After Loss To Michigan
After suffering tough loss in Week 14 to the Michigan Wolverines, the Ohio State Buckeyes' fell four spot to No. 6 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings.
Before Saturday's contest, the Buckeyes held the No. 2 spot with a clear path at a rematch against the Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten Conference Championships. However, head coach Ryan Day and his squad were unable to take care of business at home, which ended the program's chances of competing in the conference championship.
Ohio State is now projected to play the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers in round one of the 2024 College Football Playoffs. The matchup will be a No. 8 vs No. 9-seed game, with the game taking place in Columbus. Led by head coach Josh Heupel, the Volunteers finished the season with a 10-2 record, including a victory over the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 8, 24-17.
Looking ahead, there is hope that Day and the Buckeyes could move up in the rankings after the Big Ten Championship. If Oregon beats Penn State on Saturday, the Nittany Lions would have two losses on the season. Since Ohio State lost to Oregon by one point and beat Penn State on the road, there is a possibility that the committee gives Ohio State the advantage. This depends on how the CFP committee views a conference championship game compared to the regular season.
Oregon is set to play Penn State on Saturday, Dec 7 at 8:00 PM.