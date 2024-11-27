Here’s Where Ohio State Ranks In The Week 14 Edition Of The CFP Rankings
After a huge 38-15 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes remain as the No. 2 team in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings.
Despite being projected as the No. 2 ranked team in the country, the Buckeyes are not projected to be one of the top four seeds in the College Football Playoffs due to the spots being reserved for the top for conference champions. Since the Arizona State Sun Devils are the top team in the Big 12 Conference, Ohio State would presumably play the Sun Devils in round one if the season ended today.
Led by head coach Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State finds themselves in the mix for a bid in the CFP after defeating the BYU Cougars in Week 13, 28-23. The Sun Devils are red-hot as of recent, as the program won four-straight conference games.
Looking at the rest of the Big Ten Conference landscape, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks are the only team in the College Football Playoff bracket with a perfect record. If Dan Lanning's squad takes down the Washington Huskies in Week 14, the Ducks would punch the program's ticket into the conference championship at Lucus Oil Stadium.
The Penn State Nittany Lions held on to the No. 4 spot, while Indiana tumbled all the way to the No. 10 spot after the Week 13 loss to the Buckeyes. Due to the new format, Penn State and Indiana would square off round one of the 2024 College Football Playoffs in a No. 6 vs No. 11 seed matchup.