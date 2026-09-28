How Ohio State's Next Big Test Is About To Reveal How Good This Team Really Is
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After a big win against Illinois to start BIG 10 play, the Buckeyes have no time to celebrate as they head on the road for a top-15 matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
While week two against Texas was the first test for this year's team, the matchup against the Hawkeyes is the first real test in BIG 10 play the Buckeyes will face.
The Buckeyes came into 2026 as the preseason number one in the AP Poll as they returned a lot of talent from a successful 2025 team the season prior. Despite all of the returners, this year's team has already shown some cracks in its foundation.
The biggest crack in the foundation is this year's defense. The Buckeyes lost seven key players on the defensive side in the 2026 NFL Draft and the turnover into this year's defense has shown.
Week two was the first time the defense showed some weakness as they let Texas come back from down 20 in the fourth quarter. This past Saturday against Illinois also showed some weaknesses, especially in zone coverage.
What Iowa brings into this matchup, besides a perfect 4-0 record, is a very good defense. The Hawkeyes have held their four opponents to 32 points, including two shutouts.
This will be the first true defensive test for the Buckeyes offense. Particularly the offensive line who has had its struggles early and is currently dealing with injuries.
The Buckeyes offensive has scored 181 points over their first four games proving to still have the offensive fire power, but when people think about Iowa football they think about stunting defense and that reigns true in 2026. Giving Julian Sayin time in the pocket to find his weapons on the outside will be a key thing to watch this Saturday.
The game plan that Head Coach Ryan Day brings into this matchup will also reveal if he can continue with the success he has had since taking over for Urban Meyer over seven years ago.
Looking ahead to the rest of the season, the Buckeyes have a very hard schedule for the rest of BIG 10 play. As of now, the Buckeyes will face four more opponents that are in the AP Top 25 poll, including Iowa this Saturday. Another note is that only one of those games is at The Shoe when Oregon comes to Columbus on Nov. 7.
The Buckeyes face their first true first test of 2026 against Iowa; now it is time to see what this year's squad is truly made of.
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Bryce Gatten is currently a student at Ashland University studying Digital Media Production and Sports Media. He has been interested in sports media and journalism for as long as he can remember.