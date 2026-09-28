How Ohio State's Next Big Test Is About To Reveal How Good This Team Really Is

After a big win against Illinois to start BIG 10 play, the Buckeyes have no time to celebrate as they head on the road for a top-15 matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

While week two against Texas was the first test for this year's team, the matchup against the Hawkeyes is the first real test in BIG 10 play the Buckeyes will face.

The Buckeyes came into 2026 as the preseason number one in the AP Poll as they returned a lot of talent from a successful 2025 team the season prior. Despite all of the returners, this year's team has already shown some cracks in its foundation.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Brandon Inniss (0) during the NCAA football game against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest crack in the foundation is this year's defense. The Buckeyes lost seven key players on the defensive side in the 2026 NFL Draft and the turnover into this year's defense has shown.

Week two was the first time the defense showed some weakness as they let Texas come back from down 20 in the fourth quarter. This past Saturday against Illinois also showed some weaknesses, especially in zone coverage.

What Iowa brings into this matchup, besides a perfect 4-0 record, is a very good defense. The Hawkeyes have held their four opponents to 32 points, including two shutouts.

Sep 26, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with wide receiver Tony Diaz (14) and offensive line Cael Winter (61) during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be the first true defensive test for the Buckeyes offense. Particularly the offensive line who has had its struggles early and is currently dealing with injuries.

The Buckeyes offensive has scored 181 points over their first four games proving to still have the offensive fire power, but when people think about Iowa football they think about stunting defense and that reigns true in 2026. Giving Julian Sayin time in the pocket to find his weapons on the outside will be a key thing to watch this Saturday.

Sep 26, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) signals during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game plan that Head Coach Ryan Day brings into this matchup will also reveal if he can continue with the success he has had since taking over for Urban Meyer over seven years ago.

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, the Buckeyes have a very hard schedule for the rest of BIG 10 play. As of now, the Buckeyes will face four more opponents that are in the AP Top 25 poll, including Iowa this Saturday. Another note is that only one of those games is at The Shoe when Oregon comes to Columbus on Nov. 7.

The Buckeyes face their first true first test of 2026 against Iowa; now it is time to see what this year's squad is truly made of.