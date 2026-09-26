3 Postgame Quotes That Matter After Ohio State’s First Big Ten Win

The Buckeyes secured their first Big Ten win of the season with a 42-19 victory over Illinois. The win was highlighted by a dominant career day for Jeremiah Smith, who finished with 12 catches for 217 yards and four touchdowns.

Outside of Smith’s monstrous performance, here are three postgame quotes that matter from Ryan Day and Julian Sayin.

Day Challenged Julian Sayin to Use His Legs

Sayin hadn't been much of a factor in the run game through Ohio State's first three games, and his mobility was an intentional point of emphasis during the week leading up to Illinois. He responded by rushing for 29 yards and a touchdown.

“We challenged Julian this past week,” Day said. “I thought he responded. I thought the scramble there to get the first down and turn that drive was big. To keep the play alive on the touchdown was big as well. You could just see the reaction from the sideline and from the offense. That’s the X-factor. He has the quickness to do that. I thought he competed well today.”

Day Saw Progress From Ohio State's Offensive Line and Run Game

Heading into Big Ten play, Day said he needed to see better execution in short-yardage situations and more consistency up front. Ohio State converted eight of its 12 third downs and both of its fourth-down attempts. The Buckeyes also finished with 151 rushing yards on 32 carries, while Bo Jackson and Ja’Kobi Jackson combined for 109 yards on 21 carries. Sayin went 27-of-36 for 367 yards and four touchdowns, while the offensive line did not allow a sack.

“I think they said we averaged just under five yards a carry in the run game,” Day said. “That was more consistent. There was a lot of movement up there today. I thought for the most part, the offensive line handled that pretty well in the run game and the pass game. I thought the 97-yard drive was big.”

Julian Sayin Explains Ohio State’s Success Before Halftime

The Buckeyes have scored a touchdown in the final 15 seconds before halftime in every game this season, and Sayin said those situations are something Ohio State emphasizes because of the momentum they can create entering the third quarter.

“We talk about it a lot, talk about the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half,” Sayin said. “That’s a big turning point in the game, and if you’re able to get points and then you get the ball at halftime, it’s a huge momentum shift for you. So it’s been cool to see us score touchdowns in those situations.”