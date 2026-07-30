Ryan Day, Jaylen McClain Talk Replacing Caleb Downs on Ohio State Defense

This college football season after the departure of Caleb Downs to the NFL, the Ohio State Buckeyes are looking for Jaylen McClain on and off the field. During his media session of day two of Big Ten Media Day, Buckeye’s head coach Ryan Day talked about McClain as a player they are counting to step in the void left by Downs.

“Then Jaylen McClain is somebody we are counting on to replace not just what Caleb did last year, but off the field,” said Day. “Jaylen has taken ownership and responsibility with defense, with new faces on defense.”

“I just watched how he approached every day,” McClain said. “In the film room, on the field, how he took care of his body…just taking pieces of that and putting it in my game.

“I’m just doing my job,” he said. “You have an All-American, top 10 pick safety…he’s the guy. Whatever he thinks is right for the team, I’ll do whatever I got to do.”

Downs was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 11th overall pick in the 2026 draft.

"The Cowboys are getting a special player in . Caleb has elite instincts, range, and football intelligence, but what separates him is how he commands the defense and elevates everyone around him,” said Day after the Cowboys drafted Downs.

“He is a true field general who prepares the right way, communicates at a high level and plays with confidence. He will make an immediate impact in Dallas."

During his media availability McClain spoke about being able to learn from Caleb Downs about the different layers of football and not just looking at the playbook.

Just soaking in everything, having that growth mindset, and really just playing the game within the game,” said McClain.

“Obviously, everybody can just learn football, just looking at the playbook and where you're supposed to be, but there are so many different layers to these games to be where you want to be. And I feel like Caleb [Downs], like I said, did a really good job at doing that. I feel like I'm the same way for this game as well.”

He would later in his media session, McClain talked about Ohio State reloading on defense.

"I feel like the standard is the standard at the end of the day. So Coach Patricia is going to make sure that we're ready to go so we can live up to that standard,” said McClain.

“At the end of the day, at Ohio State, you cannot lose. And Coach Day preaches that to us a lot, that we have to have a good day every day in order to be where we want to be.

Jaylen McClain Reveals Buckeyes Like Playing for Matt Patricia

Jaylen McClain and the rest of Buckeyes’ defense really enjoys playing for Matt Patricia, and during his media time shared exactly why that is the case. Praising him for being an ‘Honorable Man,’ and that’s something he respects.

“He's a man that has a great foundation for himself. He has a lot of pride in his work and the way he approaches every day, because of the intensity and the work he expects to have come from us. That's the type of man we coach, and that's the man I pray for. So, the way he honors, you know, he's a very honorable man. I respect that.”