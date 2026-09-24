Why Bo Jackson is the biggest difference maker for the Buckeyes in 2026

As fans in Columbus continue to watch Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith as the big playmakers, I think Bo Jackson in the backfield is an even bigger piece of the puzzle.

Jackson, who is coming off a very solid stint as the starter in 2025 after rushing for over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns, has already been a key piece on the ground and in the air. Through the Buckeyes first three games, Jackson has racked up 230 yards on the ground and 50 yards in the air.

Jackson has all the talent in the world to be that difference maker, but he does have to rely on his offensive line quite a bit. The good thing is that there is only one new starter on the Buckeyes' offensive line, so there is chemistry between Jackson and the line.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) scores a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In weeks one and three, he was able to showcase a lot of skills, averaging 9.2 yards per carry against Ball State and 6.6 against Kent State while also finding the end zone in each of those games.

The one thing that Buckeye fans should be most excited about when it comes to Jackson, he is only a sophomore and has a ton of room to improve.

One of his most impressive attributes is his explosiveness. When he is able to make a cut and get up the field, he is hard to slow down.

Sayin and Smith create so many explosive plays in the air that, at times, it feels like Jackson in the backfield gets forgotten about. This is where the play-action pass comes into play.

Sep 5, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) celebrates the touchdown throw to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) during the second quarter against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Ryan Day has brought in a very play-action-heavy scheme into the Buckeyes program and players like Quinshon Judkins and Treveyon Henderson, who were very skilled in the running and passing game, were a big key to the success of that scheme.

Sayin has been able to connect on 78 percent of his passes that have come out of the play-action throwing to guys like Smith and Brandon Inniss on the outside. The skills Jackson showed in 2025 and early in the 2026 season have helped the success of those plays.

In the first three games, the offensive line has shown some flaws and had some injuries, which have not allowed Jackson to find a rhythm for himself on the ground. 83 yards against Ball State and 73 against Kent State have felt very light for how well the run game has been the last few seasons for the Buckeyes.

Jackson has a bunch of opportunities coming his way this season. The real question is, how will he take advantage of them?