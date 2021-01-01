How to Watch, Stream Ohio State vs. Clemson

Here's how you can watch the Buckeyes and Tigers play in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State and Clemson are closing in on kickoff down at the Sugar Bowl in a game that's had as much drama and build up as any in recent memory. The Buckeyes have never beaten Clemson, but they've come painstakingly close on two of the last three occasions.

Friday's winner will play for a national championship against either Alabama or Notre Dame on Jan. 11 in Miami, Florida.

In the meantime, get ready for the game with our preview.

How to Watch/Listen to Ohio State vs. Clemson

Television: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN App

Announcers: Chris Folwer (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Maria Taylor (sideline reporter), Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host)

National Radio: ESPN

Announcers: Sean Kelly (play-by-play), Barrett Jones (analyst)

