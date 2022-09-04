Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Top-5 Win Over Notre Dame

Wow - what an incredible season-opening win for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

This game proved to be worthy of a top-5 matchup, despite the fact that the Buckeyes offense had a few moments of frustration in the first three quarters.

I don't get the impression that anyone is actually all that worried about the offense's ability to get things going over the next couple weeks against Arkansas State and Toledo. But I think fans are ecstatic with what they got out of Jim Knowles' defense in its first impression.

The Buckeyes were fast, tough and out to make a statement with the national spotlight shining brightly on them.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Andrew Lind and I react to the Buckeyes' impressive season-opening win over the Fighting Irish.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Defensive Takeaways: Buckeyes Suffocate Notre Dame In All-Time Epic Performance

Offensive Takeaways: Ohio State Overcomes Slow Start, Wears Down Notre Dame Defense

Watch Ryan Day's Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State Beat Notre Dame

All The Stars Have Come Out To Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

ESPN’s College GameDay Still Plans To Visit Ohio State Despite Big Ten's New TV Contract

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!