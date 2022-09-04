Watch Ryan Day's Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State Beat Notre Dame

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes just pulled off an OUTSTANDING performance against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, holding the fifth-ranked team in the nation to 10 points in a gritty 21-10 win.

The Buckeyes offense struggled at times and the defense played one of the most memorable games in program history (considering the opponent and the stage). C.J. Stroud played well enough, Miyan Williams ran the ball quite effectively and the defense didn't seem to have a weak point most of the night (from their starters).

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Day and several of his players address the media this evening from Ohio Stadium.

