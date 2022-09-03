Skip to main content

All The Stars Have Come Out To Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Saturday night's Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game has brought out a who's who of former Buckeyes and celebrities.

Ohio State is about to open the 100th year of football inside the venerable Horseshoe ... and boy oh boy have the stars come out to watch this evening's game.

Given that the NFL doesn't start until next weekend, there are dozens of former Ohio State players in attendance tonight, including Justin Fields, Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Terry McLaurin, Ezekiel Elliott and so many more.

Of course, the biggest star in the house is LeBron James, who's son Bronny is considering coming to play basketball for the Buckeyes.

LeBron James

LeBron James

Here are some pictures that have been circulating around social media of all the greats that are on hand to watch Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Justin Fields hugs Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith

Justin Fields hugs Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith

Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott

Dremont Jones

Dremont Jones

Rumor has it Adele is also supposed to attend tonight's game!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

-----

You may also like:

Game Prediction: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Ohio State To Host More Than 60 Top Recruits For Notre Dame Game

How To Watch: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Breakout Players vs. Notre Dame

Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Preview Notre Dame

Ohio State's Cade Stover Idolized Notre Dame's James Laurinaitis

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

7. Julian Fleming
Football

Julian Fleming A Game-Time Decision, Ohio State Otherwise Healthy For Notre Dame

By Andrew Lind
OSU vs ND - First Look From The Shoe
Football

Ohio State, Notre Dame Making Final Preparations

By Brendan Gulick
Lee Corso
Football

Lee Corso Picks Ohio State To Beat Notre Dame On ESPN’s College GameDay

By Andrew Lind
Rece Davis
Football

ESPN’s College GameDay Still Plans To Visit Ohio State Despite Big Ten's New TV Contract

By Andrew Lind
48. Tommy Eichenberg
Football

What To Watch For: Ohio State Defense vs. Notre Dame

By Brendan Gulick
TreVeyon Henderson
Football

What To Watch For: Ohio State Offense vs. Notre Dame

By Brendan Gulick
Rece Davis
Football

Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Holly Rowe Preview Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

By Brendan Gulick
College Football Playoff
Football

Board Of Managers Approves 12-Team College Football Playoff

By Andrew Lind