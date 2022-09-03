All The Stars Have Come Out To Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Ohio State is about to open the 100th year of football inside the venerable Horseshoe ... and boy oh boy have the stars come out to watch this evening's game.

Given that the NFL doesn't start until next weekend, there are dozens of former Ohio State players in attendance tonight, including Justin Fields, Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Terry McLaurin, Ezekiel Elliott and so many more.

Of course, the biggest star in the house is LeBron James, who's son Bronny is considering coming to play basketball for the Buckeyes.

LeBron James

Here are some pictures that have been circulating around social media of all the greats that are on hand to watch Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Justin Fields hugs Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith

Ezekiel Elliott

Dremont Jones

Rumor has it Adele is also supposed to attend tonight's game!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Game Prediction: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Ohio State To Host More Than 60 Top Recruits For Notre Dame Game

How To Watch: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Breakout Players vs. Notre Dame

Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Preview Notre Dame

Ohio State's Cade Stover Idolized Notre Dame's James Laurinaitis

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!