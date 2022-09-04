Skip to main content

Defensive Takeaways: Buckeyes Suffocate Notre Dame In All-Time Epic Performance

Jim Knowles and his defense passed a major test with flying colors, completely dismissing Notre Dame's offense.

It's hard to imagine a more impressive performance than what we just witnessed.

Considering just how substandard the last two years have been, combined with the caliber of opponent and all the hype around the beginning of this season, the Silver Bullets were UNBELIEVABLE on Saturday night.

The Fighting Irish scored 10 points on the night, largely predicated on a broken play to start the game and a very lucky catch. Check out the drive summary for the Fighting Irish on the night:

Notre Dame Drive Chart vs Ohio State

Jim Knowles' guys more than lived up to the billing.

I loved most of what I saw from the D-Line, including terrific games from Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau and Mike Hall.

Knowles, who called the game from the press box tonight, also got great play from Lathan Ransom, Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg. This has the makings of a really fun defense to watch, with several guys that played with reckless abandon.

As a unit, they allowed Notre Dame to move the ball a bit, picking up a handful of first downs along the way. But when push came to shove - especially between the tackles - there's no doubt who was the tougher team tonight.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

-----

You may also like:

Game Prediction: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Ohio State To Host More Than 60 Top Recruits For Notre Dame Game

How To Watch: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Breakout Players vs. Notre Dame

Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Preview Notre Dame

Ohio State's Cade Stover Idolized Notre Dame's James Laurinaitis

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Miyan Williams
Football

Offensive Takeaways: Ohio State Overcomes Slow Start, Wears Down Notre Dame Defense

By Brendan Gulick
J.T. Tuimoloau
Football

First Half Analysis: Ohio State Offense Limping Against Notre Dame

By Brendan Gulick
Joe Burrow
Football

All The Stars Have Come Out To Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

By Brendan Gulick
7. Julian Fleming
Football

Julian Fleming A Game-Time Decision, Ohio State Otherwise Healthy For Notre Dame

By Andrew Lind
OSU vs ND - First Look From The Shoe
Football

Ohio State, Notre Dame Making Final Preparations

By Brendan Gulick
Lee Corso
Football

Lee Corso Picks Ohio State To Beat Notre Dame On ESPN’s College GameDay

By Andrew Lind
Rece Davis
Football

ESPN’s College GameDay Still Plans To Visit Ohio State Despite Big Ten's New TV Contract

By Andrew Lind
48. Tommy Eichenberg
Football

What To Watch For: Ohio State Defense vs. Notre Dame

By Brendan Gulick