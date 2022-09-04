Defensive Takeaways: Buckeyes Suffocate Notre Dame In All-Time Epic Performance

It's hard to imagine a more impressive performance than what we just witnessed.

Considering just how substandard the last two years have been, combined with the caliber of opponent and all the hype around the beginning of this season, the Silver Bullets were UNBELIEVABLE on Saturday night.

The Fighting Irish scored 10 points on the night, largely predicated on a broken play to start the game and a very lucky catch. Check out the drive summary for the Fighting Irish on the night:

Jim Knowles' guys more than lived up to the billing.

I loved most of what I saw from the D-Line, including terrific games from Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau and Mike Hall.

Knowles, who called the game from the press box tonight, also got great play from Lathan Ransom, Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg. This has the makings of a really fun defense to watch, with several guys that played with reckless abandon.

As a unit, they allowed Notre Dame to move the ball a bit, picking up a handful of first downs along the way. But when push came to shove - especially between the tackles - there's no doubt who was the tougher team tonight.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Game Prediction: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Ohio State To Host More Than 60 Top Recruits For Notre Dame Game

How To Watch: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Breakout Players vs. Notre Dame

Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Preview Notre Dame

Ohio State's Cade Stover Idolized Notre Dame's James Laurinaitis

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!