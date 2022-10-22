Could Iowa Possibly Pull Off An Upset At Ohio State? Not Even Maybe

Saturday's matchup between Ohio State and Iowa is one that Buckeye fans have looked forward to for a very long time. The 2017 debacle in Iowa City isn't one that we'll ever forget.

The rosters have essentially completely turned over since that matchup five years ago, so comparing this year's matchup to the one when these teams last met seems fruitless.

Ohio State gave up 55 points that fateful day, something they hadn't done since 1994, nor have they since then.

In as respectful a way as I can possibly say this ... there is a snowball's chance in hell that Iowa scores 55 points today. They've racked up 88 points in six games this season and haven't scored more than 14 points in a game in four of their first six affairs.

Iowa's offense has scored only seven offensive touchdowns in those six games. They rank dead last (131st) in total offense among teams in the FBS. They're also dead last in total first downs. They are 127th in rushing offense, 120th in passing offense, 127th in scoring offense and 124th in third down conversion percentage.

I'm not saying that it is impossible for them to move the ball ... college football is a crazy game and anything can happen. But Iowa has given Ohio State fans absolutely no reason whatsoever to think they are capable of pulling off an upset today against the top-ranked offense in college football.

In fairness, the Hawkeyes offensive ineptitude is negated in part by one of the top defenses in America. For as bad as they are across the board with the ball, they are equally as good without it.

But have they seen an offense with the depth of options and talent that Ohio State boasts? I'd argue no. Michigan's offense eventually wore them down, but the Buckeyes are a better offensive team than Michigan so far this year.

In addition to Iowa not being able to move the ball so far this year, Ohio State boasts a top-25 defense nationally in most categories (and top-10 in many cases). They have been susceptible to the big play at times, but Iowa has rarely pulled any of those off.

Iowa has five drives of 60 yards or more this season. Ohio State has four games with SIX or more 60-yard drives this season. The Buckeyes have 29 drives of 60 yards or more in their first six games.

The only way Ohio State loses this game is if they get really sloppy. I can't envision another way, unless the Buckeyes routinely shoot themselves in the foot. Given how laser-focused this team has played all year, and considering that Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson will all be on the field today, I have a hard time seeing the Scarlet and Gray routinely struggling to move the ball.

