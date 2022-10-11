Alabama’s lackluster showing against Texas A&M means there’s a new SEC representative in our projected College Football Playoff. Plus, watch out for the Fighting Illini!

Well hello there, Illinois. Don't look now, but the Illini are playing their way up the Big Ten standings and, if the season ended today, would have serious consideration for a bowl game around New Year's Day. The Big Ten West is one of the division races that looks like it'll come down to the wire as will the entire Big 12.

All times are Eastern.

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Ohio State vs. Georgia

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

USC vs. Clemson

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame

Wake Forest vs. Tennessee

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN)

SEC vs. Big 12

Alabama vs. Oklahoma State

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. at-large

Coastal Carolina vs. Penn State

Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Michigan vs. UCLA

Other key bowls

Dec. 30

Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)

Mountain West vs. MAC

Boise State vs. Buffalo

Dec. 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville (12 p.m., ABC)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Purdue vs. South Carolina

Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (12 p.m., ESPN2)

Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC

Syracuse vs. Mississippi State

Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)

SEC vs. Big Ten

Ole Miss vs. Illinois

Watch college football live with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

More College Football Coverage:

• Heisman Race Coming Into Focus

• Oklahoma’s Tailspin Headlines Red River Fallout

• The Best Weekend of October College Football Is Coming

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.