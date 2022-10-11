College Football Bowl Projections: A New SEC Team in the CFP, and Illinois Moves Up
Well hello there, Illinois. Don't look now, but the Illini are playing their way up the Big Ten standings and, if the season ended today, would have serious consideration for a bowl game around New Year's Day. The Big Ten West is one of the division races that looks like it'll come down to the wire as will the entire Big 12.
All times are Eastern.
College Football Playoff
Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Ohio State vs. Georgia
Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
USC vs. Clemson
New Year’s Six
Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame
Wake Forest vs. Tennessee
Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN)
SEC vs. Big 12
Alabama vs. Oklahoma State
Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)
At-large vs. at-large
Coastal Carolina vs. Penn State
Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Michigan vs. UCLA
Other key bowls
Dec. 30
Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)
Mountain West vs. MAC
Boise State vs. Buffalo
Dec. 31
Music City Bowl, Nashville (12 p.m., ABC)
Big Ten vs. SEC
Purdue vs. South Carolina
Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (12 p.m., ESPN2)
Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC
Syracuse vs. Mississippi State
Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)
SEC vs. Big Ten
Ole Miss vs. Illinois
