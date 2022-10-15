Lee Corso Discusses Health Scare, Return to ‘College GameDay’

Lee Corso made his triumphant return to College Gameday on Saturday in Knoxville after missing the last two weeks of the show due to being under the weather.

Unsurprisingly, the iconic analyst didn’t skip a beat when back with the rest of the crew.

Before the show went live on Saturday morning, fellow analyst Kirk Herbstreit continued his tradition of checking in with Corso. In a video posted to Twitter, Herbstreit prioritized asking the 87-year-old how he was feeling, which the former coach answered with his usual positive attitude.

“Good! I feel good,” Corso said. “I tell ya, I had a hell of a scare. I was real worried because I went to the hospital but I was there and a nurse said ’No wonder you’re here. You said bad things about Clemson last week. That’s why you’re in the hospital.’

“So I’m not saying another bad thing about Clemson ever again.”

Corso then confirmed that he’d been cleared to return to College Gameday by his doctor.

“I’m ready to go,” he added.

Corso, who’s been a staple on ESPN’s college football pregame show, was seen preparing to return to the program on Friday, in what was a welcome sign for all college football fans. Last week, Herbstreit also assured the audience that Corso was doing well.

“He’s feeling much better,” Herbstreit said last week. “Spoke to him yesterday, but still another week to recuperate and hope to get L.C. back in the chair pretty soon.”

College Gameday will broadcast live from Knoxville ahead of the game between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama. Peyton Manning will be the celebrity guest picker for his alma mater, which will host the program for the second time this season.

