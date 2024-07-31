Is Ohio State's Jack Sawyer One Of The Most Fundamentally Sound Players In College Football?
Jack Sawyer decided to return to Ohio State for the 2024 season instead of entering the 2024 NFL Draft. This is a decision that could not only benefit Ohio State's defense this season, but also improve Sawyer's draft stock prior to the 2025 NFL Draft. The experienced defensive end was one of three players to represent the Ohio State Buckeyes at Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis recently. Sawyer could really be a leader for Ohio State this year and some younger edge rushers could learn some things from him.
Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wasserman gave Sawyer some high praise on the PFF College Football Show. "He's one of the most fundamentally sound players in all of college football right now," expressed Wasserman.
Although Sawyer's defensive end couterpart in J.T. Tuimoloau seems to be the one getting more recognition in preseason award nominations, the 6'5", 260-pound senior from Pickerington, Ohio is not one to take lightly. He is also expected to be one of the top defensive ends in the Big Ten and around the country. In 39 games played and just 13 starts, he leads the current Ohio State group in sacks with 14. He has also picked up 84 tackles and 19.5 tackles-for-loss in three seasons.
In his first year as a full-time starter for the Buckeyes, Sawyer was named to the All-Big Ten Conference second team.
Sawyer not only has a great build and versatility on the edge, but he also offers relentless effort every game. He has the strength to bull rush, yet also showcases some explosive speed. Some younger players like star freshman edge rusher Eddrick Houston will benefit from learning from Sawyer for a year.
It would not be all that shocking if Sawyer is actually the one to emerge as the star pass rusher in 2024 and propels himself towards a top 20 selection in the next NFL Draft.