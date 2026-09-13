Julian Sayin Takes Responsibility After Ohio State’s Stunning Collapse

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin did not attempt to deflect responsibility after the Buckeyes’ stunning loss to Texas.

Ohio State carried a commanding 23-3 lead into the fourth quarter but could not finish the job. Texas scored 21 unanswered points in the final period, leaving the Buckeyes searching for answers after a game that appeared to be firmly under their control.

For Sayin, the explanation began with Ohio State’s inability to maintain its offensive rhythm after halftime.

“I think we were just executing the plays that we know how to run,” Sayin told WBNS-TV when asked about the first half. “And then, you know, the second half we just didn’t execute. It starts with me, and then our offense as a whole, we gotta play better from a player standpoint.”

Sayin and star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith appeared to be in sync early as Ohio State built its lead. However, the Buckeyes struggled to sustain drives and capitalize on opportunities as Texas seized control late in the game.

The Heisman Trophy finalist said he and Smith are still developing their chemistry despite the second-half struggles.

“I think we’re just continuing to grow and continuing to improve our connection,” Sayin said.

As Ohio State’s lead began to disappear, Sayin attempted to keep his teammates composed on the sideline. The Buckeyes ultimately could not produce the late response they needed to stop Texas’ comeback.

“Just continuing to uplift and encourage our guys,” Sayin said of the conversations on the sideline. “That didn’t get done today, and I feel like, from an offense, we have to be better in that situation.”

The loss represents unfamiliar territory for an Ohio State program that went through the previous regular season without a defeat. It also provides an early test of Sayin’s leadership as the Buckeyes attempt to prevent one devastating quarter from defining their season.

Sayin remains confident that Ohio State has the players and leadership necessary to respond.

“I have a ton of confidence in this team and belief in this team,” Sayin said. “We have to learn from our mistakes and see what went wrong. But, you know, we’ve got a ton of confidence in those guys.”

The Buckeyes will have an opportunity to regroup when they face Kent State next week. Sayin said Ohio State cannot simply erase what happened against Texas, but it also cannot allow the loss to linger once preparation for the Golden Flashes begins.

“I think you have to learn from your mistakes,” Sayin said. “But then, you know, we’re on to the next week once we get to Monday and start working.”