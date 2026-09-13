Texas Skyrockets to Favorite to Win National Championship After Comeback Win vs. Ohio State

Arch Manning and the No. 4 Texas Longhorns pulled off one of the wildest comebacks in recent college football history, erasing a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 2.

This is the second straight year that a massive Ohio State vs. Texas matchup has shaken up the odds to win the national championship, though this time things have shifted in the Longhorns' favor. Texas is now the favorite to win the College Football Playoff (+600) jumping up from +750 after the win. Ohio State remains second in the odds at +650, tied with Notre Dame and Georgia.

2026-27 National Championship Odds (To Win CFB Playoff)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Texas: +600

Ohio State: +650

Notre Dame: +650

Georgia: +650

Miami Florida: +800

Indiana: +850

LSU: +1200

Oregon: +1900

Ole Miss: +2200

Texas Tech: +2500

Texas A&M: +2500

Alabama: +2500

USC: +3000

Tennessee: +4000

Oklahoma: +4500

Florida: +5000

No other team is shorter than +8000 to win the CFB Playoff.

Saturday's win could end up being the reason Texas ends up in the College Football Playoff this season. The Longhorns have a loaded SEC schedule, and while a loss to Ohio State wouldn't have killed their resume, it would have made things a lot tougher if they dropped multiple games in SEC play.

Instead, Texas is likely to be the new No. 1 team in the country and has one of the best wins of the first two weeks of the season under its belt.

There is a pretty clear top group forming in the odds to win the national title, especially after Oregon (+1900) was upset on Saturday by Oklahoma State. They've fallen out of the top six in the odds to win the College Football Playoff while Miami and Indiana have both jumped up from their preseason odds.

After an unfortunate pick early in the game, Manning eventually settled in late on Saturday, leading multiple touchdown drives to secure the win for Texas. The Buckeyes have to be kicking themselves for Saturday's loss, especially since they missed a field goal with just over four minutes to play that would have made it a two-possession game.

Ohio State is still in a great spot to make the College Football Playoff, but it's clear that Texas has the strongest resume of any team through two weeks of action.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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