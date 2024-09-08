Key Takeaways From Ohio State's 56-0 Win Over Western Michigan
In the season opener against the Akron Zips, the Ohio State Buckeyes did not get out to the most ideal start. After only leading 17-3 at half, the team finally found a rhythm in the second half and put away the Zips 52-6.
With another MAC opponent visiting Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes did not allow the Western Michigan Broncos to hang around and flash physicality. Instead, the whole team asserted their dominance from the very first whistle.
So how did the Buckeyes gain control of the game so quickly?
Defense
Western Michigan got the ball first and the Ohio State defense was ready to attack. After a six-yard pass from Hayden Wolff to Anthony Sambucci on the first play, the Buckeyes stopped the run for no gain on the next play and Cody Simon forced the three and out with a sack for a loss of seven yards.
Not only were the silver bullets flying around the field for the opening drive, but they continued to give the Broncos nothing to work with throughout the rest of the game. The Broncos finished the game with only _ first downs and _ total yards.
Caleb Downs led the way with four total tackles (two solo), while Jack Sawyer and Simon both added sacks. There were 15 Buckeyes to finish with two or more total tackles on the game as well.
Offensive Line
After getting bullied at times by Akron in the first half last week, the group up front won in the trenches immediately and consistently. On the opening drive of the game for the Buckeyes, the offense first attacked through the air but once inside the 10 yard line, the ground game took over. The offensive line cleared space and TreVeyon Henderson found pay dirt after two carries.
From that moment on, the group of Josh Simmons, Austin Siereveld, Seth McLaughlin, Tegra Tshabola and Josh Fryar continued to open up rushing lanes.
This led to Quinshon Judkins surpassing 100 yards on the ground and scoring two touchdowns. Henderson also scored two rushing touchdowns, while Will Howard and James Peoples also found the end zone once a piece.
Six rushing touchdowns in one game should be a confidence booster for the guys in the trenches. Although it will be hard to match or top this in the future, the same level of physicality will be desired from this group.
If the defense continues to play this well and the offensive line plays like this consistently, then this group's true potential was evident. The talent at wide receiver and running back was already known.
To the credit of Emeka Egbuka, Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss, Henderson and Judkins, they did all further the praise coming their way to this point.
With such a well-rounded performance against Western Michigan, the bar has been set high for the future. The Buckeyes will get one week to rest prior to returning to the field versus the Marshall Thundering Herd on September 21st.