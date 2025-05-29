Key Takeaways From Ohio State Football Schedule Announcement
Ohio State announced kickoff times for its first three games of the season and The Game. It's not the greatest time slot for any of the Buckeyes' first three games, but the networks get what they want.
There are only 93 days until the ball is in the air in the Horseshoe between Ohio State and Texas. Three long months ahead of us. Even though the Buckeyes' timeslots are what many had hoped, there are some things to takeaway from the announcement.
Carrying the Conference
Ohio State played in seven games last season that kicked off at noon. The FOX crew has gotten very comfortable in Columbus. Perhaps, a little too comfortable for the fans liking.
From a business perspective, it makes sense why FOX, who owns the main broadcast rights of the Big Ten, wants the Buckeyes on its network. Ohio State simply moves the needle in a way that no other program does. That's both in the conference and in the country. And yes, this is a marquee week one game -- not just week one, but of the entire regular season.
Simply put, in this space, I'm writing that the fans, the program and Columbus deserves better. Imagine having all day to watch the opening day of college football, knowing that the Scarlet and Gray would cap it off against the team they beat to get to the national championship game.
College football is about what it's about. What it's about, however, has changed drastically.
One Size Fits All
Ohio State's week three game against Ohio University presents a very exciting game from a niche fan perspective.
As you could imagine, there are plenty of Ohio University alumni that left the gentle hills of Athens, Ohio, and are now in Columbus. Some of those alumni are now or have always been Buckeyes' fans. For this occasion, the 'Shoe is one size fits all.
You have Ohio State, the reigning national champions. And then you have the Bobcats, the reigning Mid-American Conference Champions. One of these is not like the other.
And the key component to this game is that this game is in primetime. Yes, stand up and cheer folks. The powers that be put Ohio State-Texas at Noon and Ohio State-Ohio in primetime. Granted, this game is on Peacock exclusively, so, how many eyes will be on it remains to be seen.
But you can count on Ohio Stadium to be filled with pockets of Green and White.
A Halftime for the Ages
This was something we wrote about in the simple news story with the kickoff time announcements. But it deserves its own little section in this story too.
Ohio State hosts Grambling in week two in a 3:30 kick. It'll be early September in Columbus, so it's either going to feel like July or actually be nice. There's really no saying.
The game itself (hopefully) won't be much to remember, but the halftime show? Sign us up.
Grambling's marching band is world renowned for its talent and then of course you have the Best Damn Band in the Land.