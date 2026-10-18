Luke Fahey Took a Chance on Ohio State and Now the Buckeyes May Need Him

Luke Fahey came to Ohio State ready to compete and learn. He may get the chance to do both sooner than expected.

Julian Sayin left Saturday’s 19–15 win over Indiana with a right shoulder injury. Ryan Day said after the game that Sayin would miss several weeks, putting Fahey in position to potentially start while Ohio State’s first-string quarterback is out.

“He’s got confidence. He’s got athletic ability. He’s a competitive kid and I don’t think the moment was too big for him,” Day said.

Fahey is a true freshman, but Indiana was not his first college action. He made his debut against Ball State, completing 5 of 6 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown while adding a 3-yard rush. Against Kent State, he finished 4 of 5 for 141 yards and a touchdown, including a 75-yard completion. He also saw action on three snaps against Maryland.

The four-star recruit’s arrival in Columbus was a surprise to some. Fahey was considering Ohio State, Indiana and Stanford, but he said on The Fight Within podcast that he did not have an Ohio State offer when he arrived for his recruiting visit. He was prepared to commit to Indiana after leaving campus if the Buckeyes did not offer him.

They did, and Fahey chose Ohio State.

Julian Sayin also had an impact on Fahey choosing the Buckeyes

During that visit, Sayin served as his host, giving Fahey a chance to ask about the program and the quarterback’s own path to Columbus.

“When I went up there for my visit, Julian was my host actually,” Fahey said in a high school interview. “So, I got to spend a lot of time with him and kind of just pick his brain about Ohio State.”

Fahey’s four-star rating came with impressive high school production. Ohio State lists him at 5-foot-11 and 206 pounds, from Mission Viejo, California. He threw for more than 7,000 yards in high school, with 68 touchdown passes and nine interceptions over three seasons as a starter. As a senior, he passed for 3,199 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He has also talked about the work behind those numbers: extra time with his father at parks after practice, trying to improve every day, and learning from teammates who played ahead of him. At Mission Viejo, Fahey shared time before becoming the full-time starter as a senior.

“I knew how to lead,” he said. “I kind of knew my teammates really well. My biggest goal [last year]

was kind of just to build those people up. Like, it’s never for me…it’s never about individual stats. It’s never about any of that because, again, I don’t get that if those people don’t succeed.”

Fahey has already shown flashes in limited college opportunities. With Sayin expected to miss several weeks, the freshman’s next opportunity could bring a much bigger role, and a chance to build on the promise that brought him to Ohio State.