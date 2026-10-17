Where Do the Buckeyes Go From Here After Julian Sayin's Injury in Indiana Win?

Ohio State handed Indiana its first loss of the season with a 19-15 victory in Bloomington, but the win came at a cost. Julian Sayin was sacked in the fourth quarter and went down with an injury to his throwing arm.

The Buckeyes are now heading into a bye week with much to assess.

Ohio State Must Prepare to Play Without Julian Sayin

After returning to the sideline with his throwing arm in a sling, Sayin is expected to miss several weeks, according to Ryan Day.

True freshman Luke Fahey, who replaced Sayin against Indiana, is now in line to take over the starting quarterback duties while Sayin recovers.

Fahey saw reps against Ball State, Kent State, and Maryland before being thrust into the top-five matchup in the fourth quarter against the Hoosiers.

"He's got confidence. He's got athletic ability. He's a competitive kid. So, I don't think the moment was too big for him," Day said.

Receivers like Jeremiah Smith have spent years building chemistry with Sayin. On Smith's fourth-quarter touchdown, for example, he admitted to running the wrong route but was still able to make the play because of Sayin's trust in him. That type of connection can't be rebuilt overnight.

"When Luke's in there, we just may need to do things just a little bit differently,” Day said. “But bye week is a chance to regroup on that and kind of put our heads together."

Other players echoed that confidence in Fahey, including offensive lineman Luke Montgomery.

"He's always in the facility. He always wants to learn. He's always asking why, how, how do I do this? When am I going to do it?" Montgomery said.

Offensive Improvements Needed Before USC

Ohio State's offensive struggles against Indiana highlighted areas that will become even more important with a true freshman taking over at quarterback.

The Buckeyes finished with just 78 rushing yards on 37 attempts, averaging 2.1 yards per carry against the Hoosiers. Establishing a more consistent running game will be especially important when Fahey takes over, helping ease the pressure on him as he adjusts to the starting role.

Day also once again emphasized the need for more consistent production from other pass catchers when defenses focus on Jeremiah Smith. He specifically praised Chris Henry Jr. for making important catches in one-on-one situations against Indiana.

Henry finished with two receptions for 51 yards, while tight end Mason Williams added two catches for 45 yards.

Using the Bye Week to Recover

The bye week comes at an ideal time for Ohio State, and Sayin isn't the only player who could benefit from the extra recovery time.

Running back Ja’Kobi Jackson—who was out with an injury against Indiana—will be needed down the stretch of the season. Jackson has six touchdowns across six games played.

Offensive lineman Austin Siereveld is another key player to monitor, particularly with Ohio State preparing to protect an inexperienced quarterback. After missing two consecutive games, his availability for the Buckeyes' Oct. 31 matchup at USC remains an important question.