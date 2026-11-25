Ohio State will finish the 2026 season without a playoff appearance and with its worst record since 2011.

While coaching decisions and star quarterback Julian Sayin’s injury have contributed to the Buckeyes’ struggles, another major talking point has been the roster’s lack of talent compared to previous seasons.

The John Mackey Award finalists' announcement suggests Ohio State may have let one of its top offensive weapons leave in the offseason.

Jelani Thurman, who spent the three previous seasons with the Buckeyes, is a finalist for the nation’s top tight end award. The junior has racked up 51 receptions for 610 yards and eight touchdowns, all ranking in the top 10 among tight ends in the nation.

The single-season marks exceed all totals he was able to accumulate while in Columbus, serving as a rotational player in the offense rather than the dependable skill player he has become at North Carolina.

His best game as a Buckeye came in 2025, when he finished with three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown in Ohio State’s home opener against Grambling in 2025.

It was the only multi-catch game the tight end had during his three-year tenure.

With the success Thurman has had the season, it is easy to assume Ohio State did not maximize the talents of the 6-foot-6 tight end.

Here is why he fit North Carolina’s system better and what the Buckeyes can learn from his impact for the Tar Heels this season.

Bill Belichick Has a Long Track Record of Success With Big Tight Ends

Through Belichick’s historic run as head coach of the New England Patriots, the first player to coincide with him is Tom Brady, as the duo won six Super Bowls together.

Yet, it was fellow 6-foot-6 tight end Gronkowski who was as integral a part of the team that helped the Patriots dynasty be successful during the 2010’s.

Belichick was able to maximize the big catch radius of the future Hall-of-Fame tight end, utilizing him in short-yardage situations and down the field off of play-action.

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He has been able to do the same with Thurman.

The offenses we have seen out of Belichick through his tenure favor these big tight ends, and is something Ohio State’s offenses have not, relying rather on elite receiver talent on the outside.

With the target share dominated by Heisman favorite Jeremiah Smith and most of the plays to tight ends being for short-yardage gains off of play-action, the production Thurman has produced would not have been replicated in Columbus.

While there could have been more packages put in place to get Thurman involved and take advantage of his frame during his three seasons, he found the perfect landing spot to maximize his skillset with Belichick in North Carolina.

Ryan Day Needs to Find Portal Talent That Works Best With What He Does

It is hard to replicate what Ohio State was able to find in 2024 when they were able to acquire running back Quinshon Judkins, quarterback Julian Sayin and safety Caleb Downs in the transfer portal.

But the collection of high-end talent needs to become the priority again for Day this offseason.

In trying to replace stars Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese, Carnell Tate and Arvell Reese this offseason, he opted for lower-tier talent to build depth all-around rather than bring in some of the best the portal had to offer.

That move has cost this team.

While there were a lot of moving pieces to replace what the program lost in the last two seasons, Day’s ability to bring the best talent to Columbus is what has driven success in this program.

Former 5-stars, proven playmakers at big programs, and physical players are what brought this team a national championship, and that standard needs to be found again in recruiting talent from the portal.

Belichick has only won 5 games this season, but the emergence of Thurman is proof of finding guys who fit the system and work well.

Day needs to find that to return this team to the talent level the program has set a standard in.