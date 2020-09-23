SI.com
Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow Reunite in Columbus to Fight Human Trafficking

Jake Hromada

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer reunites with his former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow to fight their most important battle - human trafficking.

On September 23, Meyer, his wife Shelley, Tebow and his wife Demi are holding a dinner fundraiser in the greater Columbus area to raise money against human trafficking. Meyer is asking on his GoFundMe page that those who RSVP donate $2,500 per person. Those that can't make the dinner can still make a donation on this page. 

Tebow joined United States Attorney General William Barr's human trafficking discussion in Atlanta on Monday to express the importance of this fight, "The reason why we got into this was because eight years ago, my dad was preaching in a remote country and there were four girls that he was next to that were being sold. And he took out all the money out of his wallet which was $1,250 and he bought those four girls. And then he called me and said, ‘I just bought four girls and not really sure what to do now.’ and I said, ‘That’s OK Dad. We’ve got your back,’” said Tebow.

Barr announced $100 million in pledges to local and tribal communities to combat human trafficking.

Meyer is a board member of Tebow's foundation, the Tim Tebow Foundation, which has positively impacted many across the globe. Meyer states on his GoFundMe page that the foundation felt it was being called to expand its ministry to fight human trafficking, "I knew I needed to get in this fight in a much deeper and profound way. This is one of the greatest battles of our lifetime, and a fight that needs all of us."

Meyer is committed to matching the first $30,000 of donations to help kick off this fundraising campaign. The goal of the campaign is to reach $500,000. As of 7:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday, September 23, the fundraiser has reached $81,455.

