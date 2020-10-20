Harry Miller, Nick Petit-Frere Named Offensive Line Starters

Ohio State's offensive line had two vacant spots coming into the season with All-American Wyatt Davis, captain Josh Myers and left tackle Thayer Munford all set to return. This afternoon, Coach Day named Nicholas Petit-Frere the starter at right tackle and Harry Miller the starter at left guard for Saturday's opener against Nebraska.

Neither come as a surprise considering the performances both have put together on the practice field the last couple weeks, but Ohio State made the official announcement today.

Petit-Frere was perhaps up against slightly stiffer competition, with freshman Paris Johnson and sophomore Dawand Jones also getting significant reps in practice. But he had the upper hand with his experience and with the way he handled the offseason. Petit-Frere played 240 snaps last year, more than any other non-starter on the offensive line.

“He's done a great job during this pandemic," offensive line coach Greg Studrawa said on Tuesday. "He has really changed his body. He's bigger, he's stronger, he's 315 pounds."

"He's as strong as he ever was, and his offseason, his development, really pushed him to the top of that position," Studrawa said.

Harry Miller was one of the most highly rated guard prospects in high school football in 2019. Miller worked incredibly hard during the team's time away from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center this summer and coach Studrawa said Tuesday that Miller's numbers in the weight room absolutely blew them away when he came back to campus.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!