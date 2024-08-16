New Ohio State Duo Ranks In Top 10 Of Top Players In College Football
The Ohio State Buckeyes struck gold in 2024 when they acquired both safety Caleb Downs and running back Quinshon Judkins in the transfer portal. Both former SEC players are highly-regarded talents headed into the new season.
Pro Football Focus has been releasing their rankings of the Top 50 players in college football this year. After both Emeka Egbuka and Jack Sawyer had already been named to the list, two more Buckeyes were included in the final unveil.
Not only were both Downs and Judkins in the Top 50, but both new Ohio State Buckeyes made the top 10. Downs was the highest-ranked Ohio State player at No. 8, while Judkins secured the No. 10 spot.
Here is what PFF had to say about Downs:
"Downs is college football's top returning safety due to his stellar true freshman season at Alabama. He was named a first-team PFF All-American in 2023 and ranked second among Power Five safeties in coverage stops (16). His 88.9 PFF coverage grade placed third among that same group. The sophomore has no real weaknesses in his game, which is impressive for someone his age. Even though he was the highest-rated safety recruit since Derwin James Jr. in 2015, Downs has already lived up to the hype."
That is certainly some high praise for Downs, yet that is not shocking. Downs did shine with the Crimson Tide and the sky is the limit for his potential in 2024 with the Buckeyes.
As for what PFF had to say about Judkins, they loved his productivity at Ole Miss the last two seasons.
"Judkins has been the most productive running back in the Power Five over his first two seasons of college football. Since 2022, the former Ole Miss tailback has led that group in rushing yards (2,726), yards after contact (1,800) and forced missed tackles (154). The junior possesses fantastic contact balance at 6-foot and 219 pounds with great vision."
In addition to raving about Judkins being one of the best returning running backs in college football this year, it is important to note that he has a legitimate shot to be the first running back selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Splitting carries with TreVeyon Henderson this year should take away such a heavy workload and keep him fresh for the NFL.
If both Downs and Judkins can shine with the Buckeyes this year, Ohio State fans should have a lot to cheer about in the near future.