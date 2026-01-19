Three Ohio State players key to Buckeyes' national championship push in 2026

The Ohio State Buckeyes need to bounce back in 2026.

After falling to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten championship and then to the Miami Hurricanes in the second round of the College Football Playoffs, the Buckeyes are well aware that things need to be changed heading into the offseason.

Since the program realized that the roster they had needed to be bolstered, they've made additions in the NCAA Transfer Portal, while also keeping their 2026 freshmen on track to come to Columbus.

However, while there are a few newbies that'll have to take a step up quickly, there are also a few familiar faces in the program that will be relied upon with hopes of a national championship push in 2026.

Here are three Buckeyes that are going to be important for a title push next season:

Chris Henry Jr. (WR) - True Freshman

Henry Jr., one of the top-ranked prospects in the 2026 class, is already set to become one of the next wide receiver greats to sport the scarlet and grey.

Coming out of high school, he's ranked as a five-star recruit and is widely regarded as one of the most explosive youngsters in the sport. Combine him with the experience and talent of Jeremiah Smith on the opposite side of the field, and the two might be able to tear up opposing defenses.

"Henry will naturally draw early comparisons to Buckeyes star Jeremiah Smith," ESPN analysts Craig Haubert, Eli Lederman and Tom Luginbill said. "But even if he doesn't match the overwhelming production Smith delivered as a freshman in 2024, Henry will certainly have a chance to carve a significant role in Ohio State's passing game in 2026..."

If the Buckeyes want to find success in the passing game, especially with so many wide receivers entering the transfer portal, they'll need Henry Jr. to jump headfirst into the program in 2026.

Bo Jackson (RB) - True Sophomore

If there was one player who deserved more national praise for how he played in his freshman season, it would be Jackson.

He was nearly unstoppable in just his first season of college ball, racking up 1,090 yards and six touchdowns on the ground on 179 carries. He was the perfect balance to Julian Sayin, who was still working through the kinks of his first year under center. Jackson would break off big plays, run over defenders and light a spark that very few could directly out of high school.

In the upcoming season, Jackson will need to match that level of production, or defy it, and help become a more nationally-recognized offensive threat for Ohio State. He's electric, but if he can take just one more step forward, he has a chance to compete for a Heisman trophy.

If that happens, there will be no stopping the Buckeye offense.

Julian Sayin (QB) - Redshirt Sophomore

Now, Sayin might be an obvious option, especially considering he was one of the nation's best quarterbacks in 2025.

However, that direct level of pressure and such high expectations heading into the 2026 season is exactly what could end up being the biggest downfall to his game. How, as a second-year signal caller, are you expected to perform better than a year where you nearly threw for 4,000 yards and tossed 32 touchdowns on a 77% completion mark.

That's incredibly impressive.

The biggest reason why he's a make-or-break type player is that if he comes into the season with expectations of doing better than he did in 2025, he may fall flat on his face. Instead, he should come in ready to be a game manager with the expectation of leaning on the run game more. He doesn't have Carnell Tate anymore, or tight end Max Klare, so he's going to have to get used to his new targets.

If the offense focuses on being balanced, especially early in the year, Sayin's going to be able to be a much higher-impact player.