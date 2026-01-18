What Ohio State's new defensive transfer portal additions mean for the Buckeyes

It’s not easy following up a defensive unit that led most major statistical categories in 2025, but with what was available in the portal, the Buckeyes reloaded.

After losing eight of its 11 starters on the nation’s top scoring defense, Ohio State has brought in new, talented faces to lead the 2026 unit.

With the transfer portal officially closed, it is a much easier time to see how rounded out the new-look defense is.

Here’s the new talent and what to expect from it in the fall:

Defensive Line: James Smith (Alabama), Qua Russaw (Alabama), John Walker (UCF)

Similar to this time last year, the starting defensive line was ravaged by draft declarations, graduations and the transfer portal.

And just like last year, the Buckeyes reloaded, this time mostly from external sources.

The crown jewel of the transfer class is interior defensive lineman James Smith, a versatile weapon who contributed 26 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss for the Crimson Tide in 2025.

Four-star edge rusher Qua Russaw came as a package deal with Smith, plugging a hole left by the graduation of Caden Curry.

John Walker was the starting nose tackle for Central Florida, tallying 40 tackles, and likely will be a rotational piece to plug the A and B gaps.

Add in the returns of Kenyatta Jackson and potential breakout candidate Zion Grady, and the group looks maybe

Linebacker: Christian Alliegro (Wisconsin)

Although only one transfer joined the Buckeyes’ linebacker room for 2026, Ohio State was able to add a physical, tenacious inside presence that matches the intensity one of the best units tends to play with.

Alliegro, heading into his senior season, amassed 53 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks in 10 games.

Six of those tackles came against the Buckeyes in their bout with the Badgers in Madison last season, when Alliegro broke his arm and remained in the game.

Unlike the other units, the promising linebacker depth has stayed put. Rising junior Payton Pierce likely slots into a starting spot, while Riley Pettijohn is expected to carve out a meaningful role in his second season.

It’s almost impossible to fill the voids of NFL talents Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, but the Buckeyes have a strong group in place to get close to that type of production.

Secondary: Earl Little Jr. (Florida State), Terry Moore (Duke), Dominick Kelly (Georgia), Cam Calhoun (Alabama)

With the departures of starting cornerback Davison Igbinosun, nickelback Lorenzo Styles, depth corners Bryce West and Aaron Scott Jr., along with All-American safety Caleb Downs, plenty of questions arose around how effective next year’s group would be.

It’s safe to say Ohio State’s 2026 secondary has reloaded with plenty of new talent.

Despite the lack of production from the offense, Earl Little Jr. gave Florida State plenty of additional chances through the four interceptions and two forced fumbles he generated last season with the Seminoles.

Before missing the 2025 season because of an ACL tear, Terry Moore had been a rock for Duke’s formidable defense that gave ACC offenses fits.

The former running back totaled 71 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles for the Blue Devils in 2024, with comparable numbers to what Little gave the Seminoles last season.

Both have the ability to play close to the line to make crucial open-field tackles, along with the ability to play back in coverage to generate turnovers.

Caleb Downs was a once-in-a-decade kind of player who made plays no other defensive back would be able to make, but Little and Moore resemble similar play styles to the likely top-10 overall draft pick.

Dominick Kelly and Cam Calhoun both come from playoff programs in the SEC and will be competing in depth roles behind Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Devin Sanchez.