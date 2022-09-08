Ohio State redshirt freshman defensive tackle Michael Hall had a breakout performance against Notre Dame, recording four tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack against the Fighting Irish.

But given the work they saw him put in this offseason, during the spring and throughout fall camp, his teammates weren’t surprised by the impact Hall on Saturday.

“Mike’s been doing that all camp, all spring,” sophomore defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau said during his media availability on Wednesday night. “To see him to it in a game, it’s like, this is what he’s been working for, this is what he’s been wanting.”

The Streetsboro, Ohio, native was especially disruptive on Notre Dame’s final offensive drive of the game, as his 11-yard sack of quarterback Tyler Buchner put the finishing touches on the 21-10 victory.

His play was also a big reason why the Buckeyes kept the Irish off the board over the final 42 minutes of the game and allowed just 72 total yards – including 23 rushing yards – after halftime.

“He’s just a special player,” senior defensive end Zach Harrison said. “He’s one of those guys that you see him do stuff on the field, you acknowledge that not everybody can do that. I feel like he’s starting to realize that more and more as he’s making plays, and especially last Saturday.

“Him building on it and getting the confidence to go out there and be like, ‘No, these dudes can’t block me.’ … Mike’s almost like a spark plug for the defense. To see him out there going crazy, we all feed off of that. Like Mike’s turnt, we’re trying to get turnt with Mike.”

When asked what makes Hall stand out, Harrison mentioned his explosiveness first and foremost. That’s when Tuimolaou and fifth-year senior cornerback Cameron Brown chimed in and compared him to Los Angles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who is widely regarded as the best player in the NFL.

“That’s a crazy comparison, but for real, I was thinking about that the other day,” Harrison said. “He’s a small nose guard, but he’s not weak. He’s got heavy hands and he’s strong.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Cameron Brown, Ronnie Hickman, J.T. Tuimoloau Talk Arkansas State

Center Luke Wypler’s Injury “Nothing Long Term” For Ohio State

Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg Named Bronko Nagurski Player Of The Week

Ohio State Won’t Risk Future To Play Jaxon Smith-Njigba Against Arkansas State

Ohio State Drops To No. 3 AP, Coaches Polls Despite Win Over Notre Dame

Ryan Day On Win Over Notre Dame: "That's The Start We Were Looking For"

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!