Ohio State’s Matthew Jones Overcame 102-Degree Fever To Play Against Notre Dame

Fifth-year senior offensive guard Matthew Jones was battling flu-like symptoms and a 102-degree fever prior to Ohio State’s season-opening win over Notre Dame but fought though it to play all but three offensive snaps on Saturday.

“I was down with a little fever for the whole week, so the game was a little rough for me,” Jones said during his media availability on Wednesday evening. “(I was) very dehydrated, just exhausted. It took a toll on me.”

Jones received IVs before the game, which almost helped him get through all four quarters unscathed. He had to come out for the final three plays of the 14-play, 95-drive that put the Buckeyes ahead 21-10 win 7:06 remaining, however.

“I really wanted to be in there and I tried to fight through as much as I can,” Jones said. “We were going tempo and I had to catch my breath. It was hard for me to actually breathe, but I feel better now.”

Redshirt junior Enokk Vimahi replaced Jones on that drive and showed the Buckeyes that they can rely on him in those kinds of situations. That includes if Jones has to slide over and fill in for starting center Luke Wypler – who was seen leaving Ohio Stadium in a walking boot on Saturday – against Arkansas State.

“For Enokk to step up like that and just execute in what he had to do, it means a lot,” Jones said. “Enokk is a great player. Even in practice, whenever he’s called up or whatever play it is, he’s always going. There’s no doubt in my mind that if I need somebody to step in for me, he’s going to step up.”

Jones acknowledged he’s taken reps at center this week, though head coach Ryan Day said earlier this week that Wypler’s “bumps and bruises” aren’t a long-term concern. But if he’s called upon, Jones is positive he can fill that critical role.

“I feel confident no matter where I go,” Jones said. “Left, right guard or center, I just feel confident wherever.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Michael Hall Compared To Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

Ohio State's Cameron Brown, Ronnie Hickman, J.T. Tuimoloau Talk Arkansas State

Center Luke Wypler’s Injury “Nothing Long Term” For Ohio State

Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg Named Bronko Nagurski Player Of The Week

Ohio State Won’t Risk Future To Play Jaxon Smith-Njigba Against Arkansas State

Ohio State Drops To No. 3 AP, Coaches Polls Despite Win Over Notre Dame

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!