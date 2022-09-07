Ohio State redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his impact in Saturday's 21-10 win over Notre Dame.

Eichenberg, a captain from Cleveland St. Ignatius, finished the game with a team-high nine tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. He was a big reason why the Buckeyes' defense held the Fighting Irish 23 rushing yards in the second half.

Ohio State has produced two Nagurski Trophy winners in former linebacker James Laurinaitis in 2006 and former defensive end Chase Young in 2019, as well as two additional finalists in linebacker Andy Katzenmoyer in 1997 and Laurinaitis in 2007.

Young was the last Buckeye to earn the weekly award, joining linebacker Bobby Carpenter in 2005, Laurinaitis in 2006-07 and cornerback Chimdi Chekwa in 2010.

Eichenberg will now be added to the Nagurski Trophy watch list, which already featured senior defensive end Zach Harrison and redshirt junior safety Ronnie Hickman.

The winner of this year's award, which is named after former Minnesota fullback and defensive tackle Bronko Nagurski, will be announced during an awards banquet in Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 5.

