Ohio State's Cameron Brown, Ronnie Hickman, J.T. Tuimoloau Preview Arkansas State

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, offensive linemen Matthew Jones and Donovan Jackson, defensive ends Zach Harrison and J.T. Tuimoloau, cornerback Cameron Brown and safety Ronnie Hickman met with the media on Wednesday night to discuss the win over Notre Dame and preview Saturday’s game against Arkansas State.

The players discussed a wide variety of topics, including the wide receivers room stepping up in Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s absence, Jones’ pregame illness, Jackson’s first career start, the trust Harrison and Tuimoloau have in new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and the play of the secondary against the Fighting Irish.

This marked the final media availability prior to the game against the Red Wolves, which kicks off at 12 p.m. on BTN, though head coach Ryan Day will briefly answer some questions during a lightning round on Thursday afternoon.

Check out Wednesday’s interviews below and stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for continued coverage of the Buckeyes.

