Numerous Ohio State Buckeyes Shine Versus Western Michigan
Usually it is easier to pick a few players who shined and a few who left more to be desired following a game. After the dominant 56-0 win over Western Michigan, the Ohio State Buckeyes made this much more difficult.
With such a complete game from the whole team, several position groups need to be considered the stock up selections rather than just individual players.
Wide Receivers
This wide receiver room just proved that they are the best in the country. In the first quarter, Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka took over. Later in the game Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss became even more involved.
With Smith finishing the game with five receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown, while Egbuka finished with five receptions for 98 yards, Tate and Inniss managed to only add to those impressive numbers.
Both young receivers picked up three receptions for 45 yards.
Running Backs
TreVeyon Henderson led the running backs in yards with 65 last week on eight carries. Although he did not score a rushing touchdown, he made up for it with two against the Broncos.
In addition to Henderson once again surpassing 60 yards on the ground, his running mate Quinshon Judkins actually led the way rushing the football. On just nine carries, Judkins ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns of his own.
Not only did Henderson and Judkins impress behind their offensive line, but James Peoples carried the football 10 times for 51 yards and one touchdown, while Sam Williams-Dixon turned three carries into 40 yards at the end of the game.
An efficient night from all four running backs will be a welcome sight for head coach Ryan Day and running backs coach Carlos Locklyn.
Linebackers
Cody Simon is back with the "block O" on his jersey after missing the first game of the season. The leader of the linebacker room immediately made his presence known with a big sack on the opening drive.
Simon also jumped a route in the first half, nearly coming away with an interception. With a stat line of three total tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss, he deserves some recognition.
His fellow linebackers also managed to make some plays against Western Michigan. Sonny Styles had four tackles, Arvell Reese had three tackles and C.J. Hicks added two tackles.
This group of four linebackers getting a majority of the reps is impressing to this point.
As for the stock fallers from this game, only two players come to mind.
Denzel Burke
Burke is an excellent cornerback, but tonight was not the senior's night.
After being disqualified in the first half for targeting, Burke spent most of the game on the sideline. Jermaine Matthews then jumped in to fill the spot in the secondary.
Burke will bounce back, but as Ryan Day said during the postgame press conference, "This was a great learning opportunity."
Jayden Ballard
The Buckeyes made very few mistakes in this game, but one that stood out was the kick return to start the second half. Due to the shutout, it was the lone opportunity for Ballard to return the football.
He did not take advantage of the opportunity though and made a major mistake. He called for a fair catch, but because the ball bounced the spot was at where he picked up the ball.
This pinned the Buckeyes against their own end zone at the six yard line. This killed the opening drive of the second half immediately.
Overall, the Buckeyes played a great game as a collective unit.