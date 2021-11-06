Offensive Observations From Ohio State's 26-17 Win Over Nebraska

Ohio State took their offensive show on the road hoping to keep things rolling in Lincoln, but found out pretty quickly they were in for quite a fight from the Cornhuskers.

Early struggles from quarterback C.J. Stroud carried over into the second half and kept the Buckeyes from ever truly pulling away, as they're generally accustomed to, as Nebraska provided a bit of a scare in a 26-17, OSU win.

Here are some offensive takeaways from the victory. Check out the observations from the other side of the ball here.

No Garrett Wilson, no problem

With the news coming out prior to kickoff that Garrett Wilson was unavailable for Saturday, the Buckeyes offense didn't miss a beat. That's what happens when you're next man up is Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The sophomore scorched the Huskers' defense all afternoon, surpassing David Boston's single-game receptions record with 15 catches and a career-high 240 yards receiving. A big chunk of that came on an impressive 75-yard touchdown where he made a ridiculous cut to take it to the house.

The Buckeyes also received contributions from Julian Fleming and Marvin Harrison Jr., who combined for four receptions and 47 yards respectively. This team's embarrassment of riches was on full display in this one. Also worth noting, Wilson tweeted before kickoff that he is "all good."

First series inconsistencies continue

So many times in football the way a team, or more specifically the offense, starts a game, can set the tone for the rest of the day. For the Buckeyes, this season has been a hodgepodge of results on opening drives.

That streakiness continued against Nebraska, as for the second time this season OSU turned the ball over on downs on their first possession of the contest.

Just four times in their nine games have the Buckeyes managed to score points on their opening drive, finding the endzone against Minnesota, Rutgers, Maryland and Indiana. For what it's worth, in all but one of the five games they didn't score on their first series (Akron) the Bucks managed to score three points or less in the first quarter. Those slow starts could become problematic against stronger opponents.

Red zone or dead zone?

The box score will say the scarlet and grey were three-for-three in the red zone, but that crucial area of the field was not too kind to the Buckeyes in Lincoln.

Twice, the offense had to settle for field goals inside the 20, halting promising drives short of the end zone. If you extend that to the 30-yard line, the Bucks were one-for-six. It's fair to wonder what the score could have been if they had finished those series with touchdowns instead.

For what it's worth, OSU was finding the end zone on 68-percent of their red zone trips entering Saturday.

Rough day in the trenches

The header may be putting it nicely. It's well known that Ohio State has one of the best offensive lines in the game, but that group was a mess in this one. Stroud played what was easily the worst game of his tenure under center and a lot of it can be contributed to the constant pressure Nebraska was able to get.

He was under duress more than usual, particularly off the right side where Paris Johnson was a turnstile for most of the afternoon. He and his offensive line-mates also failed to create much running room for TreVeyon Henderson as well.

Stroud on the move

One of the most obvious areas where C.J. Stroud is a much different player than his predecessor Justin Fields, is his mobility.

Through the first eight games of the season, Stroud had only carried the ball 18 times for 17 yards and had shown a hesitancy to pull the ball and run in the option game. This week, the redshirt Freshman actually started to buck that trend and kept the ball a few times on option runs.

While the results of Stroud's runs weren't anything spectacular, they add a wrinkle to the offense that defenses simply haven't had to worry about to this point.

The Real MVP

All due respect to Smith-Njigba's record-setting stat line, but the real MVP in this one was senior transfer Noah Ruggles. Four-for-four on the day on field goals – for the second straight week – including a game sealer from 46 yards. Ruggles was named a Lou Groza finalized earlier this week and helped his case in this one.

