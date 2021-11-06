Ohio State Survives Road Trip To Nebraska, 26-17

The Buckeyes handed the Cornhuskers their seventh loss of the season by nine points or less.

Ohio State escaped Nebraska with a tougher-than-expected 26-17 win in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon to improve to 8-1 on the season.

The Buckeyes were led offensively by wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who caught a school single-game record 15 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown. The Cornhuskers, meanwhile, lost their seventh game of the fall by nine points or less.

How It Happened

The Buckeyes got the ball first but turned the ball over on downs when quarterback C.J. Stroud couldn’t connect with tight end Jeremy Ruckert on 4th-and-1 at the Nebraska 43-yard line.

The Cornhuskers moved into Ohio State territory when quarterback Adrian Martinez connected with wide receiver Samori Toure for 24 yards. They missed a 45-yard field goal four plays later, though.

Ohio State was driving thanks to a pair of passes to Smith-Njigba, but Stroud was picked off at the 9-yard line. It was his first interception since the win over Tulsa on Sept. 18.

The Buckeyes were held scoreless in the first quarter, something that hadn’t happened since the Week 2 loss to Oregon.

The teams traded punts until Ohio State finished off an 11-play, 57-yard drive with a 26-yard field goal from kicker Noah Ruggles.

The Buckeyes got the ball back near midfield following a 13-yard punt from the Cornhuskers. They capitalized seven plays later when Stroud found senior wide receiver Chris Olave for a three-yard touchdown pass at a 10-0 lead.

Nebraska finally got on the board with a 39-yard field goal from Chase Contreraz with just under four minutes left in the second quarter.

Ohio State quickly responded when Smith-Njigba took a simple six-yard hitch route 75 yards for a touchdown. He juked a defender and was sprung by a key downfield block by Olave.

The Cornhuskers closed the gap two plays later with a 72-yard touchdown pass from Martinez to Toure to make it a one-score game at the half.

Nebraska got the ball to open the second half, but back-to-back sacks from defensive ends Zach Harrison and Javontae Jean-Baptiste.

Ohio State once again extended the lead to two scores when Ruggles hit a 46-yard field goal to finish off a five-play, 23-yard drive. The Buckeyes initially converted on third down but a holding penalty on right tackle Dawand Jones halted the drive.

The Buckeyes ratcheted up the pressure on Nebraska’s ensuing drive and forced the Cornhuskers to punt. A question kick catch interference penalty put offense on the field at the 27-yard line rather than at the 12-yard line.

Ohio State’s subsequent drive was marred by penalties, including holding and an ineligible player downfield on a pass, the second of the day. The Buckeyes then punted to the Nebraska 4-yard line, though the Cornhuskers were unable to put anything together deep in their own territory.

A 35-yard field goal made pushed Ohio State’s lead to 23-10.

Nebraska responded with a five-play, 75-yard drive, which was capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by Martinez to cut the lead to six.

Stroud threw his second interception of the game while under pressure on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Cornhuskers were unable to capitalize despite reaching the red zone, as they missed a 31-yard field goal. It was Contreraz's second miss of the game.

Nebraska had a chance to take the lead, but went three-and-out before punting the ball back to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes had an opportunity to run out the clock, but a fumble on a passing attempt by Stroud put them in 2nd-and-long. They ultimately kicked a field goal to go up by nine points with 1:29 to go in the game.

The Cornhuskers' last-ditch effort ended when linebacker Steele Chambers picked off Martinez with just under one minute remaining.

