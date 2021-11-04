Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Lou Groza Award Semifinalist

The North Carolina graduate transfer is perfect on field goal and extra point attempts so far this season.

Ohio State fifth-year senior kicker Noah Ruggles was named on Thursday as one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, which is presented annually to college football’s top placekicker.

Ruggles, who joined the Buckeyes this offseason as a graduate transfer from North Carolina, is 11-for-11 on field goals and 47-for-47 on extra point attempts in eight games so far this season.

He recently earned Big Ten co-special teams player of the week honors after he converted all four field goal attempts, including a long of 35 yards, in the 33-24 win over Penn State on Saturday.

His 15 total points – including three PATs – made the difference in a nine-point victory, which is why he also named Ohio State’s special teams player of the game.

Ruggles is looking to become just the second Buckeye to win the Lou Groza Award, which is named after the former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns kicker, joining Mike Nugent in 2004.

Other Big Ten kickers still in the running for the award include Iowa’s Caleb Shudak and Michigan’s Jake Moody.

