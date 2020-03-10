BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Ohio Governor Limits Spectators at Indoor Sports Events

Bruce Hooley

Sporting events in the State of Ohio will likely not escape the reach of the widespread concern over a potential Coronavirus outbreak in the wake of Ohio State University's decision to cancel in-person classes this month and a recommendation from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday afternoon.

One day after appearing at a news conference to confirm the diagnosis of three Coronavirus cases in Ohio, DeWine Tweeted his preference that "there be NO spectators allowed for indoor sports activities, including high school, college and professional teams," in the state.

That could dramatically impact attendance at this coming weekend's Mid-American Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments at Rocket Mortgage Arena, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the NCAA Tournament's First Four games next week at the University of Dayton.

OSU President Michael Drake informed students in a campus-wide email on Monday night of the cancellation of all in-person classes through March 30.

Drake's email to students, who are on Spring Break until Monday, read: 

"While there are no campus-associated cases of COVID-19, we know that there are at least three confirmed cases in the state of Ohio, and we expect that there will be more," Drake's email read. "We are being proactive in an effort to prevent illness and continue the important work of the university."

Ohio State is also prohibiting the scheduling of "new, non-essential events" through April 20, and said organizers for events between now and then should "immediately evaluate whether these events should continue in person."

That could impact Ohio State's spring football game scheduled for Ohio Stadium on April 11, although OSU could still hold that outdoor event and not be in conflict with DeWine's precautionary recommendation.

DeWine and state officials announced three confirmed cases of the virus were discovered in Cleveland, 140 miles from Columbus, on Monday.

OSU has also cancelled all university-related international travel.

Ohio State is scheduled to play in the Big Ten men's basketball tournament in Indianapolis at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association is scheduled to hold the girls basketball state tournament Thursday-Saturday at St. John Arena on the OSU campus and the state wrestling tournament Friday-Sunday at nearby Value City Arena, home of the OSU men's and women's basketball teams.

Ohio State is scheduled to play Michigan in the Big Ten hockey tournament semifinals Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in Nationwide Arena in downtown Columbus.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation, with the understanding it evolves daily," OSU spokesman Jerry Emig said. "We are maintaining our current schedule at this time."

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Cancels In-Person Classes Until March 30

Ohio State Cancels In-Person Classes Until March 30

Bruce Hooley

When Kaleb Wesson Struggles, Ohio State Cannot Cope

OSU is 1-6 in games where its best player shoots 33% or worse from the floor

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Football Assistants Get Hefty Raises for 2020

OSU will pay four assistant coaches more than $1 million in base salary for the 2020 season.

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: B1G Tournament Offers Second Chance

Ohio State will play Michigan State again in Indianapolis if the Buckeyes can defeat Purdue on Thursday night.

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: Ohio State Handles Illini Giant

Freshman E.J. Liddell comes to the rescue off the bench in OSU win over Illinois

Bruce Hooley

by

HazelHawley

Ohio State Perseveres to KO Illinois' Big Ten Title Hopes

Buckeyes find a way to survive with Kaleb Wesson in foul trouble

Bruce Hooley

Cade Stover Lands at Tight End in Search for Playing Time

Former Mr. Football Cade Stover is playing his third position in less than one season at Ohio State

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Takes Aim at Another Contender in Home Finale

OSU begins tough final week against Illinois, which can stay in contention for a Big Ten championship with a win.

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Final Week Poses Dual Daunting Challenge

Buckeyes close regular season with games against Illinois and Michigan State

Bruce Hooley

by

Ct33

Ohio State Hopes Time an Ally in Teague's Recovery

Master Teague's injury leaves Ohio State anxious about his return in time for fall.

Bruce Hooley