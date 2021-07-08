Ohio State Announces Name, Image And Likeness Guidelines For Student-Athletes

Buckeyes cannot enter into agreements with the distilled spirits, tobacco, casino or adult entertainment industries.

With college athletes across the country now able to profit from their name, image and likeness, the Ohio State athletic department announced on Thursday the guidelines that players, their families and coaches must follow.

“This is certainly a unique time in college athletics, and we are fully supporting our student-athletes to help them take advantage of every opportunity,” senior associate athletic director Carey Hoyt said. “We have designed a number of ways for our student-athletes to build and utilize their brand and we are hopeful that our community will engage with the student-athletes in those opportunities.”

The guidelines, which are in accordance with Ohio law and NCAA rules, apply to the student-athlete once they initially enroll at the university or begin practices with their team.

Once that occurs, student-athletes must disclose all compensation activities in advance to determine if there is a conflict with any of the university's or athletic department’s contracts and perform the agreed-upon work before receiving compensation.

These activities include – but are not limited to – autograph signings, personal appearances, social media endorsements, camps and clinics, private lessons and promoting commercial products or services.

However, student-athletes are not allowed participate in name, image and likeness opportunities during practice and/or competitions nor are they allowed to use Ohio State’s trademarked property or facilities without prior approval.

The Buckeyes’ coaches and staff are also not permitted to be involved in any name, image or likeness activities, whether it’s arranging, assisting, promoting or contributing in any way, such as social media content, videos, photograph, graphics, logos, etc.

Players are not allowed to sell their team-issued equipment and apparel until their eligibility is exhausted, nor are they allowed to enter into an agreement with any companies in the distilled spirits, tobacco, casino, controlled substance or adult entertainment industries.

Failure by the student-athlete to abide by these guidelines may result in the loss of privileges and other sanctions, including verbal or written reprimand, probation, loss of practice or compensation privileges and suspension or dismissal from their respective program.

For a full look at Ohio State’s name, image and likeness guidelines, click here.

