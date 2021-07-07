2023 Alabama CB A.J. Harris Includes Ohio State Among Top Schools

The talented corner is now one step closer to a decision following a month of unofficial visits.

Phenix City, Ala., Glenwood School five-star cornerback A.J. Harris included Ohio State in his top 13 on Tuesday evening alongside Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Notre Dame, Texas A&M, USC, Utah and Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-2 and 180-pound Harris, who is considered the second-best cornerback and No. 23 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from the Buckeyes in March and made his way to campus for the first time for a one-day camp in mid-June.

While in Columbus, Harris and his parents spent time with head coach Ryan Day and he conducted an intense workout with defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs in front of a large media contingent. He was all smiles during the individual session, especially after Coombs pointed out his history of having cornerbacks selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Harris was widely believed to be favoring the Bulldogs or Crimson Tide given his proximity to both programs, but he’s originally from Riverside, Calif., and has regularly moved around the country because his father was in the military.

That certainly gives Ohio State some hope of pulling a prospect from Alabama for the first and only time since Montgomery Robert E. Lee defensive tackle Donte Wheat signed with the Buckeyes in 1981.

Harris plans to make game day visits to some of his top schools this fall – including with the Buckeyes, Fighting Irish and Tigers – before making his college decision. The staff would love for him to return to Columbus when the dead period ends later this month, though, and could perhaps push for his pledge at that time.

