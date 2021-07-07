Gene Smith Says Ohio State Won’t Require Masks At Football Games

While other safety measures will be in place, face coverings will only be recommended for fans.

Although Ohio State is planning to have 100 percent capacity and allow tailgating outside of Ohio Stadium, there will be a handful of changes for fans when they enter the nearly 100-year-old building this fall.

In fact, mobile ticketing and cashless concessions will be among the key safety measures being taken by the university moving forward.

“You scan your ticket app off of your phone onto those devices and you just walk in, so we won't have the red coats and ushers standing there,” athletic director Gene Smith told 10TV. “They will be there only to assist.”

On the other hand, masks or other face coverings will no longer be required – only recommended – for those attending the games.

“We hope that if someone is not vaccinated they will wear a mask out of respect for others, but that's not something we are not going to control,” Smith said, noting that capacity and other restrictions are subject to change if the coronavirus’ Delta variant becomes a local health issue.

Ohio State will begin the 2021 football season at Minnesota on Sept. 2 before returning to Columbus for the home opener against Oregon on Sept. 11. It will be the first game in front of a packed stadium since a win over Penn State on Nov. 23, 2019.

-----

You may also like:

2023 Alabama CB A.J. Harris Includes Ohio State Among Top Schools

Ohio State Makes An Appearance On Final Jeopardy!

Gene Smith, Ohio State Planning To Have Full Stadium With Tailgating This Fall

Four Ohio State Players Named To Sporting News' Preseason All-American Teams

Steele Chambers, Palaie Gaoteote Appear In Photo With Ohio State Linebackers

2022 Georgia WR Kojo Antwi Commits To Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook