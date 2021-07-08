Ohio State Announces Full 2021-22 Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

The non-conference slate includes seven home games and several premier opponents.

In addition to the previously announced games against Kentucky, Xavier, Duke and two of Cal, Seton Hall or Florida, the Ohio State men’s basketball program revealed on Thursday it will play six additional non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season.

Following an exhibition game against a to-be-determined opponent on Nov. 1, the Buckeyes will open the regular season against Akron on Nov. 9. It will mark the first meeting between the two programs since the first round of the 2016 NIT.

Ohio State will then host Niagara on Nov. 12 and Bowling Green as part of the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 15.

As mentioned, the Buckeyes will play at Xavier as part of the annual Gavitt Games on Nov. 18 before heading to Fort Myers, Fla., for the two games against two of Cal, Seton Hall or Florida on Nov. 22 and 24. The matchups and tip-off times for that event will be announced at a later date.

Ohio State will then return home for the highly anticipated matchup against Duke on Nov. 30 before opening Big Ten play on the weekend of Dec. 4-5.

That will be followed by a home game against Towson on Dec. 8 and a second conference game on the weekend of Dec. 11-12 before taking on Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 18. The venue for that game has not yet been announced, either.

Ohio State will then wrap up non-conference play by hosting Tennessee-Martin on Dec. 21 and New Orleans on Dec. 28.

Ohio State’s full non-conference slate is as follows:

Nov. 1 - Exhibition vs TBA

Nov. 9 - Akron

Nov. 12 - Niagara

Nov. 15 - Bowling Green (Fort Myers Tip-Off in Columbus)

Nov. 18 - at Xavier (Gavitt Games)

Nov. 22/24 - Seton Hall or Cal or Florida (Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers)

Nov. 30 - Duke (ACC-Big Ten Challenge)

Dec. 8 - Towson

Dec. 19 - Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic at TBA)

Dec. 21 - Tennessee-Martin

Dec. 28 - New Orleans

