Ohio State Buckeyes Behind Oregon And Ole Miss In Wide Receiver Rankings
The Ohio State Buckeyes have an extremely talented wide receiver room headed into the new season. Emeka Egbuka leads the group, while the young talented trio of Carnell Tate, Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss are expected to get a majority of the other starting reps on the field. Jayden Ballard, Mylan Graham, Kojo Antwi and Bryson Rodgers round out the rest of the group.
Ohio State has consistently found themselves in the wide receiver university conversation in recent times and for good reason. The Buckeyes have had a ton of talent go on to the next level and succeed. A majority of the current wide receiver room has the potential of becoming future impact players in the NFL as well.
Prior to getting to that point, the 2024-25 season is the next focus ahead for these receivers. Despite the youth, the talent leads to this group being widely considered one of the best groups in all of college football. Even though the Buckeyes are in the number one wide receiver room conversation, Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus only lists them at No. 3. He recently placed the Oregon Ducks and Ole Miss Rebels ahead of the Buckeyes in his top 10 rankings.
"After Egbuka, the Buckeyes are unproven but extremely talented," explained Chadwick. "All eyes will be on true freshman Jeremiah Smith who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2024. He's the highest-rated wide receiver recruit since 2004, On3 Sports' first year of industry ratings. Ohio State also has three other players who were among the 10 highest-rated wide receivers in their respective classes: Carnell Tate (2023), Brandon Inniss (2023) and Mylan Graham (2024)."
This is not the first time that Ohio State's wide receiver room was ranked at No. 3 in the country headed into this next season. Phil Steele placed the Buckeyes behind the Oregon Ducks and the Missouri Tigers.
For the Buckeyes, the sole knock on them continues to be the inexperienced or unproven aspect. Just because that prevents them from being No. 1 right now, doesn't mean that this group won't go out and instantly prove that they should be No. 1 during the season.
The Ducks continue to receive No. 1 marks due to the experience and past stats of Tez Johnson and Texas A&M transfer Evan Stewart. As for the Rebels, Chadwick clearly seems to have high expectations for their veteran group of pass-catchers in Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins, South Carolina transfer Juice Wells and tight end Caden Prieskorn.
Ohio State and Oregon were the lone two Big Ten teams to make the top 10. Both of their receiving corps will be major factors in what are expected to be two high-powered offenses.