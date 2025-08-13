How the Ohio State Buckeyes Can Best Use Chris Henry Jr. in 2026
The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to have another talented recruiting class come to Columbus next season, one that includes Chris Henry Jr. He is the son of the late Cincinnati Bengals star Chris Henry.
Henry Jr. has been committed to Ohio State since July of 2023 and is ranked as the fifth-best player in ESPN 300 ranking, which is far higher than the 247Sports Composite scoring system which has him ranked 21st and as the third-best receiver in the Class of 2026.
That said, Henry Jr. will likely get one season with Jeremiah Smith where the duo can wreak havoc on the Big Ten. With the size and frame to make an immediate impact, it'll be interesting to see how Brian Hartline and company opt to use the rising star.
Here's how ESPN thinks the Ohio State Buckeyes can get the most of Henry Jr. during his time in Columbus.
"To best maximize his traits, the Buckeyes will need to deploy Henry on the outside. He's a one-on-one matchup problem on 50-50 balls whom Ohio State can maximize -- particularly in the red zone. Even when covered, he isn't really covered. Few wide receivers 6-foot-5 or taller can move, shake and produce after the catch like Henry. He shows an amazing run-and-catch aspect in the vertical passing game. Henry's long arms and ability to elevate in traffic create distinct advantages on jump balls. His twitchiness is very similar to that of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and sets him apart from other receivers at this size," Tom Luginbill wrote.
Henry Jr. is the Buckeyes' top-ranked Class of 2026 recruit and will undoubtedly help continue the pipeline of elite Ohio State receivers that make it to the next level.
Who else does Ohio State have committed for the Class of 2026?
The Buckeyes have 21 hard commits right now with Blaine Bradford right behind Henry Jr. The safety should help replace some of the production that the team will undoubtedly lose from Caleb Downs inevitably declaring for the NFL Draft after the 2025 season.
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (No. 60), Sam Greer (No. 74), Cincere Johnson (No. 84) and Maxwell Riley (No. 92) are the other top-100 recruits coming to Columbus next season, and if Ryan Day can put on his recruiting hat throughout the 2025 season, there's certainly a chance to add more talent with a handful of top-50 recruits having yet to commit.