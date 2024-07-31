Ohio State Buckeyes DB Announces Shocking Retirement From Football
The Ohio State Buckeyes have one less player on their roster headed into the start of fall camp on Thursday. Kourt Williams has announced his retirement from football following an extensive injury history during his time at Ohio State. In the past five years, he has undergone four knee surgeries and three shoulder surgeries.
Williams spent most of his time in the secondary with the Buckeyes as a safety, but happens to be currently listed as a linebacker on the roster headed into what would have been his fifth season with the program.
Last year, Williams missed the entire 2023 season with a torn ACL. This was the second time he missed a full season due to a torn ACL - 2020 was the first.
As Williams wraps up his playing career, he posted a message on Instagram announcing it is time to move on. He also made sure to thank his family and teammates, expressing love and appreciation for those who stuck by him during trying times.
The best season for Williams in a Buckeyes' uniform was back in 2021, when he played in 11 games and made his first collegiate start in the Rose Bowl against Utah. He made 27 tackles that year, including 21 solo tackles. He also added four tackles-for-loss, one sack and one pass break-up.
Coming out of high school, he was a four-star prospect on 247 Sports and was ranked as the No. 17 outside linebacker in the recruiting class.
Williams had a lot of talent, but unfortunately injuries certainly halted what he was able to do on the field with Ohio State.