Ohio State Defense, Emeka Egbuka Clinical Versus Iowa
The Ohio State Buckeyes claimed another victory in convincing fashion after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 35-7 on Saturday.
Despite a dominant performance defensively, the Ohio State offense only managed to put seven points on the board in the first half. The lack of scoring certainly changed in the second half.
Here are the player who saw their stock go up and the players who saw their stock go down for the Buckeyes.
Stock Up: Emeka Egbuka
Even though the Buckeyes only found the end zone once in the first half, star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was ready to play from the first whistle. His effectiveness carried through the entire game and resulted in three touchdowns.
In addition to scoring 60 percent of his team's touchdowns in the game, Egbuka tallied 11 receptions for 71 yards.
Egbuka appears to firmly be a future firth-round draft pick in 2025 and this game only strengthens that likelihood.
Stock Down: Arvell Reese
So far, Reese has had an excellent season for the Buckeyes. The game against the Hawkeyes was not his best though.
Despite tallying one tackle, Reese made a costly mistake on Iowa's lone touchdown. The Buckeyes were pitching a shutout but once the backups went in on defense, Iowa started the move the ball.
Kaleb Johnson had been held in check all game, but took a handoff up the middle and found some space in a gap abandoned by Reese. Reese took a step to the left and that mistep allowed Johnson to hit the hole, slip the arm tackle and run to the end zone for six.
This is a great learning opportunity for the young linebacker who has been emerging as a potential star for the future.
Stock Up: Jack Sawyer
Sawyer has been disruptive in the backfield all year, proving why he is expected to be one of the first edge rushers to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite a ton of pressures, he has been a step or two away from numerous sacks.
This time he got home not once but twice. One of the two sacks also resulted in a strip and a fumble recovery for the Buckeyes. Sawyer also had two tackles.
This type of pressure will be important against the Oregon Ducks soon.
Stock Down: Gee Scott Jr.
Gee Scott Jr. is an excellent receiving tight end being a former wide receiver with the Buckeyes. Not only does he have great size and good hands but Scott is also a tough blocker.
After a touchdown reception against the Michigan State Spartans, I was hoping to see Scott get more involved in the receiving game.
Unfortunately for the entire tight end room, they were only targeted once. Will Kacmarek hauled in the lone target. Scott will need to wait another week to get some more looks as a receiver.
Stock Up: Cody Simon
Cody Simon was once again tough against the run and commanded the middle of the defense. Both he and Sonny Styles led the way with four total tackles, yet Simon had three solo tackles.
Simon's leadership on the field really helped shut down Kaleb Johnson while the starters were on the field.