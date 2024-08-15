Ohio State Buckeyes Duo In Top 10 Of Doak Walker Award Odds
With Chip Kelly's history of having a run-heavy offense, it will be interesting to see exactly how the Ohio State offense will look in 2024. Even though TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins will be splitting carries this season, they could have an excellent chance to both excel in their new offensive coordinator's scheme.
Expectations remain high for both running backs headed into the 2024 season. Recently, both were named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watchlist.
FanDuel Sportsbook has released their odds for the Doak Walker Award recipient this season and both Ohio State running backs sit in the top 10. Judkins actually has the second-best odds at +430, behind Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon (who won last year).
Although Henderson also made the top 10 in best odds, he sits at the other end of the rankings. The veteran Ohio State running back currently has +2600 odds to win the award, which is tied for No. 8 with Kansas's Devin Neal and Oregon's Jordan James.
Wedged in between the two Ohio State running backs is Michigan's Donovan Edwards with +2000 odds.
Ohio State is the only team to have two running backs make the top 10 in FanDuel's odds for this award. Even though being a lone workhorse for your team could be an advantage, the explosiveness of the Buckeyes running backs may make up for a lighter workload.
Not only will Judkins and Henderson be able to relieve each other from needing to carry the ball 30 or more times in a game, but the talented wide receivers should draw plenty of attention as well. If a defense cheats to stop the run, the wide receivers will likely take advantage. If an opposing defense doesn't load the box, the running backs could gash them for big gains.
As long as the offensive line is able to consistently generate some push and running lanes open up, the sky is the limit for these two star running backs.
